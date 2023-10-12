Independent Living Systems Builds on its Commitment to Alzheimer’s Association

Miami, FL, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Living Systems (ILS), a leading provider of health and social services for complex populations in the Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual-Eligible markets, is proud to announce its sponsorship of two Walk to End Alzheimer's events in California, furthering its commitment to raising awareness and support for Alzheimer's disease research and care.

The company will be sponsoring events in Silicon Valley on Oct. 14 and Los Angeles on Oct. 28. It’s the third walk ILS is sponsoring this year. They are the presenting sponsor for the Walk to End Alzheimer's event in Miami on Dec. 16.

Along with sponsoring walks across the country, ILS also created a national Walk to End Alzheimer’s employee team to help fundraise at its offices around the US.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support, and research. These events bring together communities across the nation to unite in the fight against Alzheimer's disease, a progressive brain disorder that affects millions of individuals and their families.

"We are honored to be sponsors of the Walk to End Alzheimer's events in Los Angeles and Silicon Valley, as well as continuing our support for the Miami event," said Nestor Plana, Chairman and CEO of Independent Living Systems. "Alzheimer's disease is a devastating condition that affects countless lives, and we are committed to making a meaningful impact in the fight against this disease."

“We look forward to walking shoulder-to-shoulder with our community partners in California and neighbors to raise awareness for this cause.”

Independent Living Systems has had a presence in California since 2014, providing services for CalAIM’s Enhanced Care Management program and Community Supports services to eligible Medi-Cal members. These programs offer assistance to people with complex health and social issues in helping them get the care they need.

“ILS has a long history of supporting initiatives that promote health and well-being within communities. Our support of these Walk to End Alzheimer's events underscores our dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s,” said Roschell Ashley, ILS Executive Director, California Care Management

These events will feature participants walking in honor of loved ones affected by Alzheimer's and raising vital funds for Alzheimer's care, support, and research programs.

"We are so thankful to ILS for supporting Walk to End Alzheimer's in such a big way," said Elizabeth Edgerly, executive director of the Alzheimer's Association Northern California and Northern Nevada Chapter. "Their commitment to help end this disease not only through sponsorship but also through employee engagement is a testament to their passion for the cause."

ILS’ support of Alzheimer’s research and awareness further cements its commitment to working with community partners to enrich the lives of the members it serves.

"It's going to take all of our communities coming together to end this disease, and ILS is a prime example of how our corporate and community partners can mobilize to join the fight against Alzheimer's," said Meg Barron, executive director of the Alzheimer's Association California Southland Chapter. "We look forward to having their presence felt at our events in California and beyond, and we are grateful for their support."

About Independent Living Systems:

Independent Living Systems (ILS) is a Florida-based company providing a comprehensive range of turnkey payer services to managed care organizations and health care providers that provide care and social services to complex populations in the Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual-Eligible markets. The company also owns and operates Florida Community Care, Florida’s only statewide Medicaid long-term care provider service network, as well as Florida Complete Care, a Medicare Advantage special needs plan for people who live in a nursing home, an assisted living facility, or live at home and have complex health issues that require more coordinated and comprehensive care.