Social and Emotional Learning Market Worth $7.8 billion by 2027, Growing At a CAGR of 24.0% Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Social and Emotional Learning Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.8 billion by 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing awareness of cyber risks among organizations and the need to proactively manage and mitigate those risks has contributed to the increased adoption of cybersecurity insurance.

Social and Emotional Learning Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increase in focus on all-round development of students. Growing implementation of distance education solutions. Need for social and emotional well-being in educational institutions. Growing support and awareness programs by governments. Promoting social awareness among employees in organizations. Proliferation of computing in K-12 sector.

Restraints:

Absence of appropriate infrastructure in emerging economies. Lack of education budget in emerging countries.

Opportunities:

Demand for new learning models with advancements in technologies. Emergence of AI, AR, and VR learning trends in K-12 sector.

List of Key Players in Social and Emotional Learning Market:

Children (US)

EVERFI (US)

Nearpod (US)

Illuminate Education (US)

Panorama Education (US)

SchoolMint (US)

Newsela (US)

Playworks (US)

Wings for Kids (US)

Rethink Ed (US)

The growth of the social and emotional learning market can be attributed to several factors, such as the rising need for social and emotional well-being in educational institutions, An increase in the focus on the complete development of students, growing support and awareness programs by governments, prerequisites of socially aware employees in organizations, increasing social and emotional distance, and proliferation of computing in the K-12 sector.

The scope of this report covers the study, which provides an analysis of the global social and emotional learning market based on contemporary market trends and developments and its potential growth from 2017 to 2027. The global social and emotional learning market is categorized based on component, solution, services, type, users, and region. The market size is estimated based on the approximation of the market shares of major vendors in the social and emotional learning market. The market size is constructed from 2022 to 2027, considering 2021 as the base year.

Government initiatives, the proliferation of computing, significant capital spending by educators, improvement in the school environment, citizenship, and relationships are the key factors contributing to the growth of the SEL market. However, end users are increasingly facing challenges related to SEL implementation. With technological advancements, such as cloud, AI, AR, VR, and the IoT, educators are expected to deliver an immersive learning experience to students. This, in turn, creates opportunities for the SEL market.

