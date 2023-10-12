China's Ascendance: The Driving Force Behind Global Industrial Gearbox Market Growth

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Gearbox - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial gearbox market, valued at $46.6 billion in 2022, is expected to grow to $66.6 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The market analysis highlights several key trends and opportunities, including growth in the helical and planetary segments.

Market Trends and Opportunities

Helical Segment Growth: The helical segment is expected to record a 4.7% CAGR, reaching $24.6 billion by 2030. Helical gears are known for their efficiency and reliability, making them a preferred choice in various industrial applications.

Planetary Segment Expansion: The planetary segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the next eight years. Planetary gearboxes offer high torque density and are suitable for applications that require precision and compact design.

Regional Insights

U.S. Market: The industrial gearbox market in the U.S. is estimated at $9.4 billion in 2022.

China's Growth: China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach a market size of $16.1 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2030.

Other Noteworthy Markets: Japan and Canada are expected to grow at 2.6% and 3%, respectively, over the same period. Germany, within Europe, is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Key Competitors

The industrial gearbox market is highly competitive, with 176 featured competitors. Some of the key players include:

ABB Group

Bauer Gear Motor GmbH

Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A.

Bonfiglioli Italia S.p.A.

China High-Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd.

Dana Brevini Power Transmission

Elecon Engineering Company Limited

Emerson Electric Company

Esenpro Power Transmission Pvt Ltd.

Flender International GmbH

Getriebebau NORD GmbH & Co. KG

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Kngear

Lenze SE

Nidec Motor Corporation.

Siemens AG

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Gearbox Co., Ltd.

The Timken Company

ZOLLERN GmbH & Co. KG

Economic Outlook

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery expected for the current year and the next. Various countries are tackling economic challenges, such as inflation, regulatory changes, and climate considerations. However, new technologies like AI, machine learning, renewables, and quantum technologies are poised to drive incremental growth and value to the global GDP in the coming years.

While uncertainties persist, businesses that demonstrate resilience and adaptability can seize opportunities in this evolving economic landscape.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Gearboxes Market

Industrial Gearboxes: A Prelude

Gearbox: Product Overview

Working Mechanism of Gearboxes

Types of Gearboxes

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Helical Gearbox: The Largest Segment

Parallel Axis Designs to Hold Major Share of Global Market

Wind Power Segment to Make Significant Contribution

Asia-Pacific: An Important Market

Emerging Trends

Market Outlook

Market Challenges and Opportunities

Resilient Outlook for the Manufacturing Industry Despite Slower Economic Environment to Sustain Growth in 2023

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2018 through 2022

Competition

Industrial Gearbox - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

WORLD BRANDS

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT KEY PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advances in Gearbox Designs Yield High-Performance and Durable Gearboxes

Controlling Micropitting to Enhance Gearbox Performance

Advances in Servo Motor Technology Spur Gearbox Innovations

Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity Spurs Demand

Opportunity Indicators

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

High potential for Gearboxes in Renewable Energies and Mining

Rise in Investments in the Wind Power Sector Drive Gains

Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents New Opportunities for Industrial Gearbox: Global Offshore Wind Net Capacity Additions (In GW) for The Years 2018-2022

Global Investment Outlook (In US$ Billion) in Offshore Wind Energy by Select Country between 2019 and 2040

Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030

Turbine Makers Switch to Single-Stage Gearboxes to Minimize Gearbox Failure Risk

Wind Gearbox Suppliers Upgrade to Larger Units due to Higher Reliability

Industry 4.0 Redefines Manufacturing, Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Sector Drives the Need for Industrial Gearboxes

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Rapid Adoption of Automation Technologies in Material Handling Processes Fuels Industrial Gearboxes Market Growth

Construction Machinery: An Important Market for Industrial Gearboxes

Gearboxes Used in Construction Equipment

Recovery in Construction Sector to Catalyze Demand

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Mining Sector: Another Important Market for Industrial Gearbox

Planetary Gearboxes with Roller Chains Present Compelling Motion Control Platform

Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Demand

Opportunity Indicators

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land as a % of Total Land Area & Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Backed by Government Funding & Support, Automation in Agriculture Gains Ground: Percentage Share (%) of Government Expenditure on Agriculture in Total Budgets by Region for the Years 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2021

Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Raises the Red Flag Spurring Agriculture on the Road to Automation: Percentage (%) of Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce for the Years 1992, 2019 & 2022

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022

Gearbox in Power Transmission in Automobiles

Green House Gas (GHG) Benefits of Select Transmission Technologies

Automotive Industry Moves to Higher-Speed Gearboxes for Efficient Power Transmission

Rise in EVs to Hamper Demand for Gearbox

Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Gearboxes for the Future Cars

Dealing with Gearbox Tradeoffs

Use of Gearboxes in Cooling Tower Applications

Growth in Food Processing Sector to Drive Gains

Increasing Demand for Processed Foods and Processing Machinery Spurs Growth in Gearbox Market - Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Helical Bevel gearboxes Offer Promise over Worm Gearbox

Advancement in Industrial Gearbox Technology

Robotics Applications Drive the Industrial Gearbox Market

Mining Industry and Gearboxes

Typical Mining Operation Challenges

Surplus Gear Reducers Boost the Mining Industry

Innovations in Gearboxes to Propel Market Demand

Smart Manufacturing - Key Driver of Global Industrial Gearboxes Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

