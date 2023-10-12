GetDandy: Introducing GetDandy - The AI-Powered Reputation Automation and Review Removal Platform

Irvine, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irvine, California -

GetDandy, the revolutionary reputation automation and review removal platform powered by AI, is now available at www.getdandy.com. GetDandy is designed to help businesses automate their reputation management and remove negative reviews from popular online review platforms.

The platform is easy to use and requires no technical knowledge. Users can simply sign up for the service and start monitoring their online reputation in real-time. GetDandy’s powerful AI algorithms analyze customer feedback across multiple review sites and social media platforms to identify negative reviews and comments.

GetDandy provides businesses with an opportunity to improve their online reputation by identifying and addressing negative feedback. The platform can also help businesses by generating positive reviews from satisfied customers.

“We are excited to launch GetDandy and help businesses take control of their online reputation,” said Veronica Marin, PR Director of GetDandy. “Our platform is designed to help businesses automate their reputation management and improve their overall online presence.”

One of the major features of GetDandy is its review removal service. The platform has the capability to remove negative reviews from popular review sites like Google, Tripadvisor, Opentable and Facebook. GetDandy’s review removal service is backed by a team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to ensuring that businesses maintain a positive online reputation.

GetDandy has already been recognized by industry experts for its innovative approach to reputation management. In a recent article on Martech Series, GetDandy was hailed as a game-changer in the field of reputation management. The article praised GetDandy for its ability to remove negative reviews and generate positive feedback.

To learn more about GetDandy, visit www.getdandy.com. For more information on GetDandy’s review removal service, read the Martech Series article here: https://martechseries.com/technology/get-dandy-removes-bad-online-reviews/

