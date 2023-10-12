Automotive Sensors Market to Surpass USD 88.50 Billion by 2030 due to Demand for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) in Vehicles to Enhance Safety and Comfort

Pune, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Sensors Market had a value of USD 31.46 billion in 2022, and it is projected to attain USD 88.50 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030, as per the report by SNS Insider.

Market Report Scope

Automotive sensors are becoming increasingly crucial for the automotive industry, as they enable the integration of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in vehicles, improving safety and comfort for drivers and passengers. With stringent government regulations in place for emission control and fuel efficiency, the adoption of sensors in automobiles is gaining momentum.

Market Analysis

The automotive sensors market is experiencing a significant shift as electric vehicles and hybrid cars are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. The adoption of these vehicles is driven by various factors, including environmental concerns, rising fuel prices, and government incentives. One of the key benefits of electric and hybrid cars is their use of sensors. These sensors provide various functionalities, such as detecting obstacles, monitoring vehicle performance, and enabling advanced driver assistance systems. This results in increased safety and comfort for drivers, as well as improved efficiency.

Automotive Sensors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 31.46 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 88.50 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.8% From 2023 to 2030 Key Segments by Sensor Type (Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Oxygen Sensors, NOx Sensors, Position Sensors, Speed Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Image Sensors, Others)

(Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Oxygen Sensors, NOx Sensors, Position Sensors, Speed Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Image Sensors, Others) by Application (Powertrain Systems, Chassis, Exhaust Systems, Safety & Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics, Telematics Systems, Others)

(Powertrain Systems, Chassis, Exhaust Systems, Safety & Control Systems, Vehicle Body Electronics, Telematics Systems, Others) by Vehicle Type (Passenger cars, LCV, HCV) Company Profiles Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Continental AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., DENSO Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., BorgWarner, Inc., Sensata Technologies, Allegro Microsystems, Inc., ELMOS Semiconductor SE, Aptiv plc, STMicroelectronics N.V., CTS Corporation, Autoliv, Inc., TE Connectivity, Valeo S.A., ZF Friedrichshafen, and Magna International and other players listed in the final report. Key Drivers The market for automotive sensors is expanding as more people choose self-driving cars.

Rapid industrialization and rising per capita income would boost auto demand. RESTRAINTS The decline in demand for diesel automobiles is the main impediment.

The aftermarket for automotive sensors in emerging economies is still in its early stages of development.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has the potential to disrupt the automotive sensors market in various ways, from the supply of raw materials to the demand for the end products. As the situation continues to unfold, it will be essential for industry players to closely monitor the developments and take appropriate measures to mitigate any potential impact on their businesses.

Key Regional Development

The automotive sensors market is projected to experience significant growth over the forecasted period, with the Asia Pacific region expected to be the largest contributor to this growth. The increasing per capita income of the middle-class population and cost advantages for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are the primary factors driving this growth. With rising income levels, the demand for vehicles in the Asia Pacific region has been steadily increasing, creating a favorable environment for the automotive industry.

Key Takeaway from Automotive Sensors Market Study

According to SNS Insider, position sensors are projected to be the largest growing segment of the global market. This trend is expected to continue over the forecasted period due to several factors, including the increasing demand for electric and autonomous vehicles and the need for precise and accurate sensor technology.

The market is growing rapidly, and the powertrain systems segment is leading the charge with the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the strict fuel efficiency and emission regulations that have been enacted by numerous governments around the world.

Recent Developments Related to Automotive Sensors Market

Uno Minda, a leading Indian automotive components manufacturer, has announced a strategic partnership with Korea's Ascentec to co-develop wheel speed sensors. The collaboration aims to enhance the technological capabilities of both companies and deliver innovative solutions for the automotive industry. With the rapid growth of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies, the demand for high-performance and reliable wheel speed sensors is increasing exponentially.

Apple, the tech giant, is planning to launch its electric car, popularly known as the "Apple Car," in the near future. The Apple Car will feature components from Lumentum, a supplier of 3D sensors used in Apple's iPhone. Lumentum has been a supplier of Apple's iPhone 3D sensors for a few years now, and it seems that the collaboration between the two companies is set to expand further. The 3D sensors are a key technology in Apple's augmented reality applications, and they are expected to play a critical role in the Apple Car's autonomous driving capabilities.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of Russia-Ukraine war

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Automotive Sensors Market, By Sensor Type

8.1 Temperature Sensors

8.2 Pressure Sensors

8.3 Oxygen Sensors

8.4 NOx Sensors

8.5 Position Sensors

8.6 Speed Sensors

8.7 Inertial Sensors

8.9 Image Sensors

8.10 Others

9. Automotive Sensors Market By Application

9.1 Powertrain Systems

9.2 Chassis

9.3 Exhaust Systems

9.4 Safety & Control Systems

9.5 Vehicle Body Electronics

9.6 Telematics Systems

9.7 Others

10. Automotive Sensors Market,By Vehicle Type

10.1 Passenger cars

10.2 LCV

10.3 HCV

11. Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 USA

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Eastern Europe

11.3.1.1 Poland

11.3.1.2 Romania

11.3.1.3 Hungary

11.3.1.4 Turkey

11.3.1.5 Rest of Eastern Europe

11.3.2 Western Europe

11.3.2.1 Germany

11.3.2.2 France

11.3.2.3 UK

11.3.2.4 Italy

11.3.2.5 Spain

11.3.2.6 Netherlands

11.3.2.7 Switzerland

11.3.2.8 Austria

11.3.2.9 Rest of Western Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.5 Vietnam

11.4.6 Singapore

11.4.7 Australia

11.4.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 Middle East

11.5.1.1 UAE

11.5.1.2 Egypt

11.5.1.3 Saudi Arabia

11.5.1.4 Qatar

11.5.1.5 Rest of Middle East

11.5.2. Africa

11.5.2.1 Nigeria

11.5.2.2 South Africa

11.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

11.6. Latin America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.2 Argentina

11.6.3 Colombia

11.6.4 Rest of Latin America

12 Company Profile

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Bench marking

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Recent Developments

13.3.1 Industry News

13.3.2 Company News

13.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

14. Use Case and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

