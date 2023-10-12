Kineta Announces KVA12123 and Anti-CD27 Agonist Antibody Abstracts Accepted for Poster Presentations at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2023

SEATTLE, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kineta, Inc. (Nasdaq: KA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology that address cancer immune resistance, announced today that two abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation on Kineta’s immuno-oncology therapies at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting to be held November 1-5, 2023, in San Diego, California and virtually.



Thierry Guillaudeux, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Kineta, will be presenting posters with new clinical data on KVA12123, the company’s VISTA blocking immunotherapy currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as new preclinical data on Kineta’s anti-CD27 agonist antibody program.

Presentation Details:

Title: VISTA-101 – A phase 1/2 clinical trial of KVA12123, an engineered IgG1 targeting VISTA, alone and in combination with pembrolizumab in advanced solid tumors

Abstract Number: 780

Date / Time: Saturday, November 4 at 9:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. Pacific Time

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 - San Diego Convention Center

Title: CD27 is a new promising T cell co-stimulatory target for the cancer immunotherapy – Development and selection of a lead anti-CD27 agonist antibody

Abstract Number: 1357

Date / Time: Friday, November 3 at 9:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. Pacific Time

Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 - San Diego Convention Center

Abstract titles are now available on the SITC website. Posters will be made available on the Kineta website following presentations at the conference.

About Kineta

Kineta (Nasdaq: KA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop next-generation immunotherapies that transform patients’ lives. Kineta has leveraged its expertise in innate immunity and is focused on discovering and developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the major challenges with current cancer therapy. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a novel VISTA blocking immunotherapy currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, and a preclinical monoclonal antibody targeting CD27. For more information on Kineta, please visit www.kinetabio.com, and follow Kineta on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

