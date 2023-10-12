Pens Market is Estimated to Reach $20.54Bn Globally by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on “Pens Market Size Report, Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Category, Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography,” the pens market is expected to grow from $16.88 billion in 2022 to $20.54 billion by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2022 to 2030. The report highlights key factors driving the pens market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Montblanc-Simplo GmbH, C Josef Lamy GmbH, The Parker Pen Co, A T Cross Co LLC, Grayson Tighe, Flair Writing Industries Ltd, PILOT Corp, Sailor Pen Co Ltd, STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co KG, and Pelikan International Corp are among the prominent players operating in the global pens market. The global pens market players focus on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. They also adopt strategies such as investments in research and development activities, new product launches, and expanding production capacities.







The growing demand for pens in Asia Pacific can be attributed to various factors. One key driver is the cultural significance of handwriting in several Asian countries. Calligraphy and precise penmanship are essential, especially in nations such as Japan and South Korea. This cultural value fueled the demand for high-quality pens. Another factor contributing to the surge in pen demand is the popularity of creative writing practices and journaling. Bullet journaling, in particular, has become a trend, encouraging individuals to express themselves artistically through handwritten entries. This has increased the desire for various pens, from fine liners to gel pens, as people seek tools to enhance their creative writing experiences.



The rapidly growing student population in Asia Pacific plays a significant role. With a strong emphasis on education, students engage in extensive notetaking and coursework, making reliable and comfortable writing instruments necessary. Traditional pens, known for their comfort and smooth ink flow, remain preferred by many students and educators who require dependable tools for extended writing sessions. According to UNESCO, the number of students in Central and Southern Asia increased by 268% between 2000 and 2020, the highest rate among regional groupings, from 13% of world students in 2000 to 21% in 2020. This drastic surge in number of students is contributing to the market growth of pens.



In India, for instance, there has been a resurgence of interest in handwritten documents and signatures, particularly in legal and official contexts. Many legal documents in India still require handwritten signatures, leading to a consistent need for reliable pens. Additionally, India's booming education sector has surged the demand for pens as millions of students rely on pens for exams, assignments, and notetaking. With its vast population, China has a robust market for traditional pens. The country has witnessed an increase in professionals and students who rely heavily on pens daily. Furthermore, the Chinese culture values the art of creative writing, and this appreciation for fine handwriting fuels the demand for high-quality writing instruments such as pens. China's growing middle class also plays a key role, as more people can afford to invest in premium pens and status symbols for personal use.



Australia's education system emphasizes writing skills, owing to which students and educators require dependable pens for academic purposes. Moreover, the Australia market has shown an inclination toward environmentally friendly products, leading to the popularity of refillable and sustainable pen options. These eco-conscious choices align with global sustainability trends, contributing to the demand for functional and environmentally responsible pens. For instance, Pilot, a pen company, created the BegreeN range in 2006. It is a line of sustainable writing instruments to reduce carbon emissions. Also, Ecopaper Pty Ltd, an Australian company that operates in recycled paper, stationery manufacture, and marketing of eco products, started its online division named BuyEcoGreen, which offers a wide range of eco pens. The company's products replace plastic and metal pens with recycled paper, biodegradable cornstarch, recycled plastic, sustainable bamboo, or FSC-certified wood.







Availability of Varieties and Styles



The availability of a wide range of varieties and styles of traditional pens has played a pivotal role in driving the market. Pen design and functionality diversity have allowed manufacturers to cater to a broad spectrum of consumer preferences. People have distinct writing habits, such as choosing between ballpoint, rollerball, gel pens, or fountain pens. The availability of these different pen types ensures that consumers can select pens that align with their writing style, comfort, and specific needs. This diversity meets individual preferences and stimulates the market by offering a product for everyone.

Aesthetics and personalization are significant drivers in the traditional pens market. Pens have evolved beyond mere writing tools; they are now considered fashion accessories and status symbols. Manufacturers offer an array of styles, materials, and finishes, allowing consumers to choose pens that match their tastes and lifestyles.



Whether it's a sleek and modern design, a vintage-inspired look, or a pen crafted from premium materials, the variety in styles caters to consumers seeking pens that reflect their unique identity. The ability to personalize pens through options such as engraved names or custom colors further enhances their appeal as thoughtful gifts or signature items.



The availability of various ink colors and writing features has also contributed to the demand for traditional pens. Different ink colors allow users to add a creative and expressive dimension to their writing or drawing. Additionally, pens with unique features such as ergonomic grips, retractable mechanisms, or quick-drying inks provide added convenience and functionality. The diversity in writing features ensures that consumers can find pens that align with their specific tasks and preferences for everyday notetaking, artistic pursuits, or professional use.







Pens Market: Segmental Overview



The global pens market is segmented on the basis of category, product type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on category, the pens market is bifurcated into refillable and single-use. The refillable segment is expected to register a highest CAGR during 2022-2030 period. The demand for refillable pens has surged due to their various benefits, including environmental benefits, flexibility in replacing refills, and cost savings. Refillable pens are more cost-effective over the long term, as the cost of buying replacement ink cartridges or refills is often lower than continuously purchasing disposable pens. Additionally, consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, increasing demand for products that reduce waste, especially plastic. Refillable pens are seen as a more sustainable option than disposable ones. Some pen manufacturers are involved in sustainable product launches to reduce plastic waste. For instance, in September 2022, Penon Inc. announced the launch of the sustainable pen at Books Kinokuniya, one of the largest retail booksellers in Japan. These pens are made using 100% recyclable ink chambers and PEFC-certified wood and paper to contribute toward reducing plastic waste.





Based on product type, the pens market is segmented into ballpoint, fountain, gel, and others. By end user, the market is segmented into men, women, and kids. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. By geography, the global pens market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Pens Market



The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and business shutdowns. The pens industry reported severe disruptions in supply chains and shutdowns of many processing, wholesale, and smaller retail businesses in the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic hindered the supply chains, manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and goods sales. Due to the imposition of lockdown measures to curb the spread of SARS-CoV-2, consumers used digital tools more widely, which declined the sales of pens. However, after some relaxation in restrictions during the lockdown, pen sales upsurged.





