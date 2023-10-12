Canada based King's University College signs MoU with International University, Viet Nam National University Ho Chi Minh City to strengthen academic ties with Vietnam

~During their Vietnam Visit, the delegation from King’s University College signed an MOU with International University which is a part of Viet Nam National University Ho Chi Minh City~



~The partnership aims to promote academic exchange and support intercultural activities and projects in several mutually complimentary fields between students, faculty and staff from Canada and Vietnam~

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King's University College, under the leadership of President Dr. David C. Malloy, is building new academic and cultural ties between Vietnam and Canada. During their visit to Vietnam, the King’s University College delegation formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with International University which is an integral part of Viet Nam National University Ho Chi Minh City. This collaboration aims to facilitate student and faculty pathways, exchange programs involving students, faculty, and staff from both sides as well as research collaborations and 2+2 degree pathways.

Speaking about the association, Dr. David Malloy, President King’s University College, said, “Intra-institute partnerships in diverse countries are a key element of King’s internationalization objectives. This partnership will provide an exciting launchpad for further collaboration in various arenas including reciprocal mobility of faculty, staff, students, and researchers. We look forward to cooperation and development with International University to further the internationalization objectives for everyone associated. This term, 20% of King’s student body comprises of international students, and a small portion of these are originally from Vietnam. Our Vietnamese students and alumni are exceptional members of our community and we are eager to welcome more of them! We are also witnessing a steady inflow of students from Southeast Asia for courses such as analytics and decision sciences and economics and thus, the new partnership through the MoU comes at the right time for us.”

The MOU signed between King’s and International University is based on organizing 2+2 transfer arrangements, future student exchanges, faculty mobility, joint research activities and collaborating on several fields, possibly economics and analytics and decision sciences between the universities. Speaking about the association, Assoc. Prof. Dinh Duc Anh Vu, Vice President of International University, said, “This partnership is poised to be a significant catalyst for nurturing our students' aspirations and fostering the emergence of future leaders who will guide global communities. Collaborations of this nature serve as invaluable bridges for cultural understanding and deeper ties between our two nations, with far-reaching benefits for both our students, faculty, staff and researchers.”

This partnership marks a milestone for King’s and signifies Vietnam’s growth in the international higher education market. Both the institutes believe that these partnerships will benefit the exchange of students, faculty, staff, and researchers involved as an opportunity to develop new perspectives, ideas, and knowledge.

As part of the initial MOU, some initial ideas were generated about 2+2 agreements, student exchanges for the purposes of internships, semester abroad mobility, and/or for other academic purposes. As per the MOU both the institutions are signifying their desire for future collaboration over the next five years.

About King’s University College

King’s is a public Catholic University College which welcomes students of all faith backgrounds. Located in London, Ontario, Canada, King’s provides a personalised and prestigious general and honours degree programs in the liberal arts, social sciences, management, and a master's degree in social work. It is regarded of institutions of higher learning in Canada for the high quality of its teaching faculty and student experience. Institutionally autonomous, King’s is academically affiliated with Western University, and King’s graduates receive a Western University degree. The King’s community is centred on the values of social justice, equality and the education of the whole person.

About International University , Viet Nam National University Ho Chi Minh City

International University (IU) was established in December 2003 and it is the first public university in Vietnam that uses English as the primary language in teaching and research. IU currently has more than 10,000 undergraduate students, and nearly 600 graduate students and researchers.

With nearly 20 years of construction and development, IU has become one of the prestigious public universities in the Vietnamese higher education system with 16 training programs that meet the evaluation standards of the ASEAN University Network-Quality Assurance (AUN-QA), 02 training programs meeting ABET accreditation standards (the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology), 01 training program meets AUN - DAAD standards , 01 training program meeting ASIIN accreditation standards and many other programs are being accredited against these standards. The university is also an educational institution that meets the quality accreditation of the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) in 2015. In particular, in 2018, IU met the educational institution-level assessment standards of AUN-QA. And in 2022, IU is honored to be one of only 7 Vietnamese universities that met international training standards (announced by the Ministry of Education and Training).