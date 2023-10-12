In Vitro Diagnostics Companies Embrace Molecular Diagnostics for Better Healthcare – By PMI

Covina, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) are medical devices used for monitoring, diagnosing, screening and assessing predisposition of diseases from test-tube assays outside an organism. Cancer screening, HIV tests, self-test for pregnancy, blood type identification and blood glucose monitoring for diabetes are some examples of IVD products.

Improved healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for medical devices has boost the demand for In Vitro Diagnostics market growth. New partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have enabled players to fuel the rapid growth of capabilities and capacities by helping industries succeed in medical devices production.

Key Highlights:

In Februay 2023, Mylab Discovery Solution rolled out new IVD (in vitro diagnostic) medical devices and kits range for empowering small labs across the country. The new range of IVD devices and reagents are designed for physicians, small to medium size laboratories to perform diagnoses at their facilities.

Analyst View:

The ongoing advancements in the field of gene & immunoassay based products and continuous commercialization of innovative diagnostic products coupled with the recent discovery of genetic biomarkers & their clinical role in immunoassay testing has powered the demand for In Vitro Diagnostics market growth.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Product & Services – Reagents, Instruments, and Services

By Technology - Hematology, Immunoassay, Molecular Diagnostics, Microbiology, Clinical Chemistry, Coagulation, and Others

By Application - Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiology, Infectious Disease, Nephrology, Drug Testing, Autoimmune Disease and Others

By End-Users - Hospital Laboratories, Point of Care, Home Care, Clinical Laboratories, and Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key players:

Abbott

Qiagen

Agilent Technologies Inc

bioMerieux SA

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corp

Danaher Corporation

F-Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

Charles River Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Company

Market Growth:

Rising Demand for Precision Medicine: The IVD market has seen substantial growth due to the increasing focus on precision medicine. Personalized diagnostics and treatments are becoming more common, driving demand for advanced IVD technologies.

Future outlook:

Technological Advancements: Continued innovation in IVD technologies will drive market growth. Advancements in molecular diagnostics, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and gene editing, are expected to play a significant role in diagnostics and treatment selection.

Continued innovation in IVD technologies will drive market growth. Advancements in molecular diagnostics, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and gene editing, are expected to play a significant role in diagnostics and treatment selection. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Analytics: AI and machine learning are being increasingly integrated into IVD platforms to improve data analysis and diagnostic accuracy. AI-driven algorithms can assist in interpreting complex medical data and identifying patterns for more precise diagnoses.

AI and machine learning are being increasingly integrated into IVD platforms to improve data analysis and diagnostic accuracy. AI-driven algorithms can assist in interpreting complex medical data and identifying patterns for more precise diagnoses. Point-of-Care Testing (POCT): POCT devices are becoming more sophisticated, enabling rapid and accurate diagnostics at the point of care. These devices are expected to gain wider acceptance for their role in remote and underserved areas, as well as in emergencies and disaster response.

POCT devices are becoming more sophisticated, enabling rapid and accurate diagnostics at the point of care. These devices are expected to gain wider acceptance for their role in remote and underserved areas, as well as in emergencies and disaster response. Home Testing Kits: The popularity of home-based diagnostic testing is expected to continue growing, especially for monitoring chronic conditions and for early disease detection. The convenience of self-testing will drive demand for such products.

The popularity of home-based diagnostic testing is expected to continue growing, especially for monitoring chronic conditions and for early disease detection. The convenience of self-testing will drive demand for such products. Personalized Medicine: The IVD industry will play a critical role in the development of personalized treatment plans. Genetic and molecular diagnostics will help tailor medical interventions to an individual's unique genetic makeup and health profile.

