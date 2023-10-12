Space Grade Connectors Market to Cross USD 1.2 billion by 2031, Registering at a CAGR of 4.9%: Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global market is expected to increase at a 4.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 1.2 billion by the end of 2031.



The global space grade connectors market is a vital segment of the aerospace industry, offering specialized connectors designed to withstand the extreme conditions of space exploration.

Connectors play a crucial role in ensuring secure and reliable electrical and data connections in spacecraft, satellites, launch vehicles, and ground support equipment.

Key drivers of the market include the growing satellite communication industry, ongoing space exploration programs, and the rising need for high-speed data transmission in space applications.

The proliferation of small satellites and CubeSats for scientific research, Earth observation, and communication purposes is boosting the demand for space-grade connectors.

Stringent quality standards and regulations imposed by space agencies such as NASA and ESA (European Space Agency) further drive innovation and reliability in space-grade connectors.

The global space-grade connectors market is projected to experience steady growth as space exploration endeavors continue to expand. The market is offering advanced and reliable solutions for the aerospace and satellite industry.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global market was valued at US$ 828.8 million in 2022.

The circular connector product type segment accounted for a 39.5% share in 2022.

The circular connector product type segment is poised to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The North America held a prominent share of 30.0% in 2022.

Global Space Grade Connectors Market- Key Drivers and Trends

The rapid expansion of the satellite industry, driven by communication, Earth observation, and navigation satellites, requires advanced connectors. Miniaturization and high data transmission capabilities are key requirements spurring innovation in space-grade connectors.

Small satellites, including CubeSats, are extensively deployed for various applications. The miniaturization trend demands compact and lightweight connectors that offer high performance, fueling the market for space-grade connectors.

Ongoing advancements in connector technology, including high-speed data transmission, radiation-hardened materials, and miniaturization, are vital trends. Connectors capable of withstanding extreme temperatures, vacuum, radiation, and mechanical stress are in high demand for modern space missions.

There is a trend toward developing environmentally sustainable materials and manufacturing processes for space-grade connectors. Eco-friendly initiatives align with global environmental concerns and support sustainable practices in aerospace manufacturing.

Regional Landscape of the Space Grade Connectors Market

North America, led by the United States, dominates the space-grade connectors market. The domination is due to NASA's extensive space exploration programs and the presence of prominent aerospace companies. The region is a hub for technological innovation, with a focus on developing cutting-edge space-grade connectors for both government space agencies and commercial space enterprises.

Europe, spearheaded by the European Space Agency (ESA) and leading aerospace companies in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, plays a significant role in the market. Collaborative efforts within the European Union foster research and development, contributing to the region's advanced capabilities in manufacturing.

In the Asia-Pacific region, countries such as China, India, and Japan have active space programs and a growing interest in space exploration. China's rapid advancements in space technology and India's cost-effective space missions drive the demand for space-grade connectors. Japan, with its established aerospace industry, also contributes significantly to the regional market.



Competitive Landscape

The space-grade connectors market is intensely competitive, marked by key players like Airborn Inc., Amphenol Aerospace, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Glenair, Inc., Harwin, Inc., IEH Corporation, ITT Inc., Milnec Interconnect Systems, Omnetics Connector Corp., Positronic, Radiall, Smiths Interconnect, Souriau, TE Connectivity, and Teledyne Defense Electronics.

Companies in the market dominate the global arena, leveraging extensive research and development, strategic partnerships, and technologically advanced offerings. With an emphasis on miniaturization, high-speed data transmission, and radiation resistance, innovation is constant. Collaboration with space agencies and participation in satellite missions further solidify their market presence.

Harwin, Inc. released the Kona high-power connection series with backshells in July 2023. The connectors are composed of the aerospace-grade aluminum alloy 6061. The backshells aid in preventing undesired EMI from flowing from the connector/cable arrangement into the external system.

Smiths Interconnect launched the space-qualified edition of the KVPX Connector Series in June 2023. This release is intended to fulfill the demanding VITA 46 and VITA 48 criteria.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type

Circular Connector D-sub Connector Micro-D Connector Others (Nano-D Connector, Hermetic Connector, etc.)



By Application PCB Connection Panel Mount Basic Cable Assembly Heavy-duty Cable Assembly Test Equipment Others (Satellite Harness & Payload, etc.)



By End-use Satellite Space Station and Deep Space Robots Spacecraft Carrier Rocket Ground Support Equipment Others (Space R&D Center, etc.)



By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa





