Liquid Dispensing Pump Market is Projected to Reach US$ 5.64 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global liquid dispensing pump market is anticipated to reach US $5.64 Billion by the end of the forecast period (2023 – 2033) while growing at a CAGR of 4.8%



Liquid dispensing pumps are mechanical devices that accurately transfer liquids from a container to a specific location. They're superior to manual pouring or gravity flow for several reasons. They offer precise control, ensuring exact dosages, which is crucial in industries like pharmaceuticals. They maintain consistency, important for uniform quality. They minimize waste by preventing over-pouring or spillage, especially with costly materials. They can handle a wide range of liquid thicknesses.

Market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for precise and controlled dispensing across various industries. This is accompanied by a growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental considerations, prompting the development of eco-friendly and resource-efficient pumping technologies.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 5.64 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 177 Tables No. of Figures 84 Figures



Key Takeaways:

The Indian market is expected to value US $ 462.73 Mn in 2033 and is predicted to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Moreover, the German market is expected to witness a value of US $ 559 Mn in 2033 and is predicted to witness a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Besides this, demand for liquid dispensing systems in the US is anticipated to reach US $ 1.54 Bn by 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

By the End-user segment, the personal care and cosmetics segment is expected to witness the highest sales of liquid dispensing pumps.

Increasing demand for precise dosing, a growing emphasis on sustainability, and advancements in automation and integration capabilities are a few factors driving the liquid dispensing pump market - Says FACTMR Expert

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Aptar, Inc.

NingBo Seng Cze Macrospray Co. Ltd.

CLC Co. Ltd.

Yoshino Kogyosho Co. Ltd.

Knida Company Limited

Mitani Valve

Indian Harness

Silgan Dispensing

Dhiren Plastic Industry

Redcom Packaging Private Limited

Market Competition

Amid high market competition, companies are actively developing novel products incorporating post-consumer recycled plastics, demonstrating their commitment to fostering a circular economy within their manufacturing practices.

In May 2021, Berlin Packaging successfully finalized the acquisition of Raepak Limited, a prominent provider of pumps, dispensers, sprayers, among other products. This strategic step has enabled Berlin Packaging to broaden its product portfolio within the cosmetics and personal care industries.

In January 2021, Bondi Sands partnered with Silgan Dispensing Systems to launch the "Pure Self-Tanning Foaming Water". This groundbreaking product incorporates Silgan Dispensing's EZ'R foamer, which stands out as the initial foam applicator composed entirely of plastic components that can be recycled within polypropylene (PP) recycling streams.

Winning strategies

Upgrading and expanding manufacturing facilities in the liquid dispensing pump market is a wise strategy. It allows companies to make more pumps in less time, ensuring they can meet growing demand and maintain high-quality standards.

For top players, it's crucial to provide thorough after-sales services, including maintenance, repairs, and easy access to spare parts. This ensures long-term customer satisfaction and loyalty. By offering these services, companies show their commitment to customers beyond the initial purchase.

It's vital to create pumps that are easy to clean and maintain. This is particularly critical in industries like pharmaceuticals and food processing where hygiene is a top priority. Pumps should have components that can be taken apart and put back together easily for cleaning.



Country-wise Perspectives

What Makes the United States a Profitable Market for Liquid Dispensing Pump Producers?

Manufacturers' Increasing Focus on Improving Liquid Dispensing Pump Safety and Shelf-Life

By 2033, the market for liquid dispensing pumps in the United States is projected to be worth US$1.54 billion, growing at a constant CAGR of 4.6%.

The desire for a longer shelf life and the growing emphasis on product safety are the main factors driving demand for liquid dispensing pumps in the US. The main raw materials used to make dispensing pumps include silicone, plastic resin, some metal products including metal springs and washers, and rubber goods. Industry participants are working to provide high-margin solutions, boost efficiency, and modify prices to lessen the effects of variable material costs.

The dose control fitting and pump locking system, two technological developments in dispensing pumps that have a substantial impact on the value chain, have been patented by a number of firms. High-quality plastic resin must be incorporated into food-grade dispensing pumps in order to comply with food safety laws, which will increase the price. The United States market is distinguished by the presence of seasoned rivals with solid financial standing.

