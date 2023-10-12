Global Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Lighting Driver Market Size to Reach USD 40.93 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global LED lighting driver market size reached USD 7.62 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing industrialization in developing countries as well as increasing government efforts to boost adoption of more cost-effective and energy-efficient LED lighting are some key factors driving market revenue growth.



Increased government emphasis on building smart cities coupled with increasing industrialization is expected to continue to boost the use of LED lighting drivers for street lights, tunnel lighting, highway lighting, and city lighting, among others. Increasing reconstruction of buildings and infrastructure is also expected to fuel revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, high cost of setting up LED lighting drivers and lack of standardization are factors expected to hamper global LED lighting driver market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 7.62 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 15.2% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 40.93 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, Volume in Tons, and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Integrated Circuit, Dimming Method, Type, End-Use, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Delta Electronics, Inc., Signify Holding B.V., TCI Telecomunicazioni Italia S.R.L., Lifud Technology Co., Ltd., ERP Power LLC, Mean Well Enterprises Co., Ltd., Tridonic GmbH & Co KG, Inventronics Inc., SELF Electronics Co., Ltd., and Eaglerise Electric & Electronic Ltd. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global LED lighting driver market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized market players accounting for majority market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, adopting more advanced technologies in LED lighting drivers, developing, testing, and introducing new and more efficient LED lighting drivers in the market. Some of the major companies included in the global LED lighting driver market report are:

Strategic Development

In June 2021, Signify Holding B.V. launched the Advance Xitanium 150W dimmable outdoor LED driver. LED-based light sources are an ideal choice for all lighting applications since these are long-lasting and require minimal maintenance. Such solutions require durable drivers that suit the long lifetime of LEDs for optimal efficiency. Advance Xitanium LED Outdoor Driver range includes a variety of components developed specifically to power LED solutions in outdoor applications. These drivers are developed for hard-wired integration into outdoor luminaires for the most robust applications.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Linear regulator ICs segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. With a constant current linear regulator, LED drivers can be turned on and off immediately. LED performance can be readily and consistently regulated by changing the power output through a capacitor and LED brightness through pulse width modulation (PWM). To prevent ICs from overheating, linear regulator incorporates a temperature control feature.

Indoor lighting segment is expected to register significantly robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing use of LED lighting drivers in a range of indoor applications, including commercial lighting, industrial lighting, entertainment lighting, residential lighting, office lighting, and indoor sports facility lighting.

North America is expected to register steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of steady urbanization and changing lifestyle, LED lighting is becoming increasingly popular in construction sector and in vehicles and related industries. Improving living standards and high spending capacity and need to improve home and office aesthetics are driving steady increase in usage of LED lighting drivers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global LED lighting driver market on the basis of integrated circuit, dimming method, type, end use, and region:

Integrated Circuit Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume in Tons; 2019–2032) DC/DC ICs RGB ICs Linear Regulator ICs Others

Dimming Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume in Tons; 2019–2032) Dimmable DALI Traic 1-10V Trailing-edge Non-dimmable (Standard)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume in Tons; 2019–2032) Conventional Smart

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume in Tons; 2019–2032) Indoor Lighting Industrial Lighting Commercial Lighting Residential Lighting Entertainment Lighting Office Lighting Indoor Sports Facilities Lighting Outdoor Lighting Street Lights Tunnel Lighting Highway Lighting City Lighting Outdoor Sports Facilities Lighting Automotive Lighting Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume in Tons; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



