Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Full-Service Office in the State of Michigan

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F&M Bank (“F&M”), an Archbold, Ohio-based community bank owned by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today announced the opening of its newest full-service office and first bank office in Michigan. The new office is located at 220 Park St., Suite 104, Birmingham, Michigan 48009.

Lars Eller, President and CEO of F&M Bank, stated: “Expanding our presence into the state of Michigan is an important component of our strategic plan and we think Birmingham is an excellent market to open our first full-service office. Our core values and relationship-based banking model will support the personal and business banking needs of Birmingham and we look forward to becoming an integral part of the community.”

The F&M Birmingham office is conveniently located just off Woodward Avenue and Hamilton Row and is surrounded by several restaurants, shops and local businesses.

The new office space features over 2,500 square feet with several offices and a conference room, a drive-up lane featuring an ATM, a lounge, and bankers on-site to accommodate F&M’s ongoing growth and commitment to the market.

As the Company’s first full-service office in Michigan, F&M Bank will offer Birmingham customers comprehensive in-branch financial products, as well as online and digital banking solutions. F&M offers an array of personalized consumer and business banking products and services, as well as cash management services. The Birmingham office is staffed with four local bankers who are eager to serve the individual financial needs of the community.

The new Birmingham office complements the existing F&M Loan Production Office in Bloomfield, Michigan, as well as 35 full-service offices in Ohio and Indiana.

The grand opening celebration will take place on October 12, 2023. Festivities include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, giveaways, special banking promotions and an open house for leaders in the community, customers and neighbors.

About F&M Bank:

F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and F&M has Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan, Ohio.

Safe harbor statement

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank .