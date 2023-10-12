Electric Kick Scooter Market Size is Envisioned to Reach USD 5,139 million By 2030: Straits Research

New York, United States, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The electric kick scooter, also known as the e-kick scooter or the motorized scooter, is a stand-up scooter with an integrated electric motor drive mechanism and battery. The electric motors are powered by the electricity stored in a rechargeable battery on board. According to the Straits Research, “The global electric kick scooter market size growing at a CAGR of 12.4%, and is envisioned to reach USD 5,139 million during the forecast period.”

Rising Trends & Growth Opportunities

Unlike other vehicles used for shared transportation services, electric kick scooters can be hyper-localized and used to solve the last-mile connectivity problem. Two American companies specializing in electric scooters, Bird and Lime, introduced dock-less, electric kick scooters in 2017. Within a year, Bird expanded to 100 cities and was valued at USD 2 billion. Moreover, the increased emphasis on eco-friendliness and the demand for cost-effective, efficient transportation have contributed to using electric kick scooters in shared mobility services.

In addition, electric kick scooters are a practical, affordable, and environmentally friendly option for commuting, creating promising growth prospects. Moreover, as regulatory authorities worldwide concentrate on developing smart cities, the popularity of electric transportation options such as e-kick scooters are expected to increase among millennials.

Regional Insights

Europe will have most of the market share during the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 10.19%. Electric kick scooters are becoming increasingly popular in Europe because people see them as the ideal combination of a mode of transportation and recreational activity. However, infrastructure has been developed in countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and the Netherlands, making it possible for the general public to use electric scooters without being hindered by heavy vehicle traffic.

Asia-Pacific will hold the second-largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%. Due to the e-kick scooter's light weight, eco-friendliness, low power requirements, and cost-effectiveness, its popularity in Asia-Pacific has increased relative to that of conventional modes of transportation. Due to the widespread adoption of these vehicles in China and Japan, densely populated urban areas, Asia-Pacific has amassed a sizeable share of the electric kick scooter market. China is an industry leader in producing and exporting electric kick bikes.

Key Highlights

Based on battery type, the lithium-ion (Li-ion) segment is estimated to hold the largest share during the forecast period and grow at a CAGR of 12.7%.

Based on voltage, the segment of 25V to 50V is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period and grow at a CAGR of 12%.

Competitive Players in the Market

GOVECS AG iconBIT Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd Ninebot (Segway Inc.) Ningbo MYWAY Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. Niu International Razor USA LLC SWAGTRON Xiaomi YADEA Technology Group Co., Ltd

Market News

In 2022, GOVECS AG successfully launched its newest scooter model, GOVECS FLEX DELIVERY, in the United States of America.

In 2022, Ninebot (Segway Inc.) announced its latest innovation to meet the evolving demands of modern transportation with the release of the Segway GT-series and P-series along with the E110A.

Global Electric Kick Scooter Market: Segmentation

By battery type

Sealed Lead Acid (SLA)

Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion)

Others

By Voltage

Less than 25V

25V to 50V

More than 50V

By region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

