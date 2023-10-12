Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market Size to Reach USD 10.24 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Market Scenario (Market Estimates)

The global small caliber ammunition market size was USD 7.74 Billion in 2020. Rapid increase in civilian conflicts, international disputes, and increased adoption of small caliber weapons and ammunition by military, homeland security, and law enforcement agencies for maintaining law and order are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Drivers: Increase in military modernization programs in developing countries

Ammunitions plays a decisive role in escalating, prolonging, and intensifying armed conflicts. Countries such as Russia, China, Turkey, and India, among others are spending significant amounts to modernize their respective defense and military sectors. As a result, defense expenditure for procurement of small caliber ammunition and R&D activities has increased significantly over the past few years. These countries are spending significantly on military modernization programs to improve their firepower assets in terms of range, precision, mobility, and lethality.

Advancements in ammunition production technologies such as casting and cold swaging is supporting growth of the small caliber ammunition market. For instance, .300 Blackout (BLK) small caliber bullet has attracted from army special operatives and personnel as it is suitable for special operations such as to counter insurgency, hostage rescue, and mobility operations.

Restraints: Imposition of economic, legal, and political regulations

Economic and political regulations often impact contracting and procurement processes of ammunition in various countries. Non-compliance with regulations could severely impact operations of major market players, thereby restraining growth of the small caliber ammunition market. Differences in regulations of different countries are driven by numerous legal and political factors. For instance, weapons and ammunition laws in the U.S and in India are different. India has stricter regulations regarding the use and carrying of a weapon and/or ammunition as compared to gun control laws in the U.S.

Growth Projections

The global small caliber ammunition market size is expected to reach USD 10.24 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen. Increasing defense and military spending, expanding police and security agency troop size, [WR1] increasing number of female shooters, and increase in number of shooting competitions are some key factors driving revenue growth of the global small caliber ammunition market.

COVID-19 Direct Impact

COVID-19 pandemic continues to negatively impact various aspects and activities in countries across the globe. Several countries have been reporting and dealing with mutations and variants, and some developing countries have been forced to cut defense spending. Due to steep rise in COVID-19 infected, Latin American and African countries have cut respective defense budgets in order to invest more in the healthcare sector. COVID-19 has created shortage of small caliber ammunition worldwide. I Global manufacturing of small caliber ammunition, components, and assembly lines was impacted during the first half of 2020. Rising geopolitical tensions and cross border conflicts between various countries ,which includes countries such as India, China, Australia, the U.S, and others, has created an increased demand for small caliber ammunition.

Current Trends and Innovations

Advancements in technologies and innovations in ammunitions such as green ammunition is boosting demand and driving growth of the small caliber ammunition market. Introduction of advanced and environment friendly small arms ammunition or green ammunition is having major impact on the small caliber ammunition market. Green bullets are made up of nylon and tungsten, and is a better alternative to lead core bullets, and was introduced to reduce environmental contamination of training grounds and firing ranges. The primary objective behind green munitions is to remove volatile organic compounds and heavy metals from primers and projectiles, which eliminates risks of potential health hazards such as those caused by lead bullets.

Geographical Outlook

Market in Asia Pacific contributed significantly in terms of revenue share to the global small caliber ammunition market in 2020 and is expected to register a rapid growth rate over the forecast period. Market in North America accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020 owing to rise in demand for more advanced small caliber ammunition. Growing number of drug cartels in Central America is also supporting revenue growth of the market in the region. Revenue share contribution from the market in China to Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2020 USD 7.74 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 2.3% Size forecast to 2032 USD 10.24 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Caliber type, bullet type, gun type, end-use, and region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled Aguila Ammunition, BAE Systems, Nammo AS, Northrop Grumman Corporation, CBC Global Ammunition, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd., FN Herstal, Denel Pretoria Metal Pressings (PMP), Olin Corporation. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

Global small caliber ammunition market is fragmented, with many large, small, and medium-sized players accounting for majority revenue share. Established companies are engaged in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient product in the small caliber ammunition market. Some major companies included in the global market report are:

Aguila Ammunitions

BAE System Plc

Nammo AS

Northrop Grumman Corporation

CBC Global Ammunition

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical System

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FN Herstal

Denel Pretoria Metal Pressings (PMP)

Olin Corporation

Strategic Development

In July 2020, Northrop Grumman Corporation was awarded a contract by the U.S. army to supply next generation airburst cartridge for 30mm XM813 Bushmaster Chain Gun. The gun and ammunition system will provide greater capability for the Striker Infantry Carrier Vehicle and Brigade Combat Team fleets.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

45 ACP segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2020 which is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period owing to stopping power of this caliber when used against thieves, intruders, burglars, or other criminals. It is ideal for home defense as it has lower muzzle blast and flash and has manageable recoil when used in handguns.

Copper segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020 due to higher preference owing to the material’s lighter weight and discharge recoil, which results in more accurate shooting. Additionally, copper bullets penetrate deeper, and do not require any extra cleaning.

Military and homeland security segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register a moderate growth rate over the forecast period owing to high demand for advanced military equipment such as pistols, rifles, and shotguns, and increased investment by different countries to modernize respective defense sector.

Emergen Research has segmented the global small caliber ammunition market on the basis of caliber type, bullet type, gun type, end-use, and region:

Caliber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) .223 Remington .308 Winchester 9mm Luger 7.62mm 45 ACP .338 Lapua Magnum 5.56mm Others

Bullet Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Lead Copper Brass Others

Gun Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Rifles Pistols Handguns Shotguns Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Military and Homeland Security Law Enforcement Hunting and Sports Self-defense



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel



