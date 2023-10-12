BONDUELLE - Déclaration mensuelle du nombre d'actions et de droits de vote

BONDUELLE


Siège social - "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure
Bonduelle Société en Commandite par Actions au capital de 57 102 699,50 euros
RCS DUNKERQUE 447 250 044


INFORMATION MENSUELLE RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DES DROITS DE VOTE
ET D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL

ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

Date d’arrêté des informationsNombre total d’actions composant le capital Nombre total de droits de vote


30.09.2023

32 630 114

Total théorique
52 158 444



Total réel*
51 548 709

*Total réel = nombre total de droits de vote attachés au nombre total d’actions - actions privées de droits de vote

