PRESS RELEASE

Nanterre, 12 October 2023

VINCI Airports – Traffic at 30 September 2023

Overall traffic figures were very good in Q3 2023, a substantial 21% higher than in summer 2022, and very near pre-Covid (2019) levels

Passenger numbers reached all-time highs this September in Central America and Serbia

The seven airports in Cabo Verde joined the VINCI Airports network in July and traffic at them has been increasing for several months





Over 77 million passengers travelled through VINCI Airports’ network in Q3 2023 (21% more than in Q3 2022, 2.8% less than in Q3 2019). The capacity that airlines added for the summer met strong demand despite the macroeconomic tension in Europe. Network-wide traffic hovered very near its pre-crisis levels in September (1.2% below its September 2019 total and 22% higher than in September 2022).

Another highlight this quarter was the integration of the seven airports in Cabo Verde, where traffic has been trending up for months. International traffic, in particular, is approximately 10 points higher than in 2019 including solid figures on flights connecting tourist destinations Sal, Boa Vista and São Vicente to cities in Western Europe including Lisbon and Paris.

Unless stated otherwise, all variations in following paragraphs refer to traffic levels in Q3 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022.

Reflecting the robust trends in traffic this summer, passenger numbers broke several records in September. In Mexico, for example, local and United-States-based airlines continued to increase frequencies on existing lines and opened new ones, both international (traffic to and from the US rose 21%) and domestic (up 18%). Traffic may continue to increase in the coming months as Viva Aerobus and Aeroméxico have announced new services following the FAA’s decision to upgrade Mexico to Category 11 (for instance between Monterrey and Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York and Salt Lake City). Traffic was also at an all-time high this September in the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica, as passenger numbers between the US and both those countries remain high. The situation is similar in Serbia: traffic at the airport in Belgrade continues to increase thanks to Wizz Air (up 54%) and Air Serbia (up 33%), as well as other carriers such as Turkish Airlines (up 33%) and Swiss International (up 26%), which underscores the airport’s appeal and potential.

In Portugal, services to the country’s islands and to cities across Europe remain very busy, reflecting traffic growth among low-cost carriers (Ryanair up 16%, easyJet up 24%, Transavia up 13%). Transatlantic flights also grew significantly as TAP, LATAM, major US and Canadian airlines (incl. United Airlines and American Airlines) stepped up capacity to and from the US, Brazil and Canada.

Other airports also handled more traffic this summer than last and continue to see their passenger numbers rise with healthy figures on their international connections. In France, low-cost carriers Volotea, easyJet, Ryanair and Transavia are adding the most capacity on domestic flights in Nantes and on international ones in Lyon (North Africa, Spain, Portugal, United Kingdom). This summer saw several significant announcements regarding long-haul connections at Lyon: Qatar Airways will start direct flights to Doha in July and Air Canada will restart flights from Montreal. Traffic at London Gatwick exceeded that in summer 2022 despite the air traffic control disruptions. In addition to a busy schedule of European services, the airport is seeing significant growth in long-haul flights in general and transatlantic ones in particular (with a 92% increase in passengers flying to and from the US with Norse Atlantic and British Airways). In Japan, passenger numbers on some services within Asia remain steady (South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan) while traffic to and from China is increasing. Several airlines (including ANA, Japan Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, Lufthansa, Etihad and China Airlines) announced plans to increase capacity in coming months, which should help to push international traffic back to levels resembling those in 2019.

About VINCI Airports

INCI Airports, as the leading private airport operator in the world, manages the development and operation of more than 70 airports located in 13 countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas. VINCI Airports draws on its expertise as a comprehensive integrator to develop, finance, build and operate airports, leveraging its investment capability and know-how to optimise operational performance and modernise infrastructure while bringing about their environmental transition. In 2016, VINCI Airports became the first airport operator to commit to an international environmental strategy, setting itself the aim of reaching zero net emissions across the network by 2050. www.vinci-airports.com

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing more than 272,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

1 The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) is responsible for civil aviation in the United States. The fact that Mexico has been upgraded to Category 1 means that its airlines may initiate new services to the US (when it was in Category 2, airlines could only maintain existing services, not add new ones).

Appendix – Passenger traffic and commercial aircraft movements at 30 September 2023

I- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1





September 2023 Q3 2023 YTD at the end of September 2023 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 VINCI Airports +22.0% -1.2% +21.4% -2.8% +30.0% -6.8% Portugal (ANA) +13% +12% +13% +11% +22% +12% United-Kingdom +13% -6.6% +14% -6.6% +27% -13% France +13% -12% +10% -15% +15% -17% Serbia +38% +29% +31% +25% +42% +25% Mexico (OMA) +17% +23% +19% +21% +20% +16% United States of America -1.9% +0.4% -3.6% -7.5% +0.8% -5.3% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +11% +25% +8.1% +23% +12% +17% Costa Rica +4.4% +47% +2.4% +38% +13% +29% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +25% -1.9% +25% -4.0% +27% -9.1% Brazil +8.3% -5.6% +8.6% -4.1% +1.8% -5.1% Japan (Kansai Airports) +91% -13% +86% -17% x2.1 -23% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +49% -58% +63% -57% x2.6 -58% Cabo Verde2 +11% -4.7% +10% -5.0% +22% -8.2%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

2 The seven airports of Cabo Verde have joined the VINCI Airports network in July 2023.

II- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3





September 2023 Q3 2023 YTD at the end of September 2023 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 VINCI Airports +14.1% -4.5% +12.1% -6.8% +14.8% -9.9% Portugal (ANA) +9.9% +7.9% +9.3% +6.7% +14% +5.9% United-Kingdom +10% -3.1% +10% -4.6% +19% -11% France +8.8% -20% +7.9% -22% +7.5% -25% Serbia +23% +19% +20% +15% +26% +15% Mexico (OMA) +8.7% -3.6% +9.9% -6.2% +7.3% -9.2% United States of America +1.5% +2.5% -4.9% -7.0% -3.3% -5.7% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +24% +18% +14% +12% +14% +10% Costa Rica +7.5% +32% +5.5% +30% +4.4% +25% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +27% -4.5% +23% -7.3% +21% -12% Brazil +7.0% -7.2% +6.8% -5.1% -5.4% -4.6% Japan (Kansai Airports) +31% -7.7% +25% -11% +29% -14% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +43% -55% +49% -56% x2.0 -56% Cabo Verde4 +9.2% -20% +7.2% -23% +15% -21%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

4 The seven airports of Cabo Verde have joined the VINCI Airports network in July 2023.

III- Passenger numbers per airport





In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q3 2023 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 YTD at the end of September (9 months) % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 9,708 +11% +5.6% 25,590 +23% +7.5% Porto (OPO) 100 4,616 +16% +18% 11,690 +23% +16% Faro (FAO) 100 3,642 +17% +5.1% 7,823 +19% +5.2% Madeira (FNC, PXO) 100 1,396 +8.4% +42% 3,707 +21% +42% Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100 1,094 +11% +24% 2,403 +20% +22% TOTAL 20,458 +13% +11% 51,216 +22% +12% United Kingdom Gatwick (LGW) 50 13,051 +13% -7.1% 31,540 +28% -13% Belfast (BFS) 100 1,805 +21% -2.8% 4,514 +20% -9.0% TOTAL 14,855 +14% -6.6% 36,055 +27% -13% France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 2,809 +12% -17% 7,579 +19% -16% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 2,104 +14% -7.0% 5,009 +13% -11% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 154 -14% -38% 464 -1.8% -30% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 1 +52% x2.0 207 +26% -21% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 1 -20% -37% 148 +49% -19% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 117 -26% -26% 257 -26% -38% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 57 +29% -50% 174 +29% -47% TOTAL 5,245 +10% -15% 13,848 +15% -17% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 2,666 +31% +25% 5,953 +42% +25% TOTAL 2,666 +31% +25% 5,953 +42% +25% Mexico (OMA) Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 3,751 +24% +23% 9,853 +27% +18% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 509 +6.1% +7.4% 1,407 +13% +12% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 29.99 613 +13% +42% 1,695 +17% +42% Culiacan (CUL) 29.99 743 +17% +20% 1,991 +12% +8.4% Mazatlan (MZT) 29.99 388 +9.9% +48% 1,202 +12% +41% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 281 +31% +28% 782 +27% +19% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 29.99 203 +12% +19% 526 +14% +13% Torreon (TRC) 29.99 227 +29% +21% 576 +18% +8.8% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 146 +17% +20% 475 +9.2% +1.7% Durango (DGO) 29.99 140 +8.5% -12% 375 +4.5% +0.4% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 131 +4.9% -0.4% 334 +4.2% -4.9% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 155 +13% -19% 417 +16% -24% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 148 +4.7% +13% 398 +3.5% +11% TOTAL 7,437 +19% +21% 20,030 +20% +16% In thousands of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q3 2023 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 YTD at the end of September (9 months) % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 United States of America of which Orlando-Sanford (SFB) 100 662 +0.7% -17% 2,218 +5.0% -11% Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 1,567 -3.4% -3.1% 4,399 +0.4% +1.1% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 234 -15% -7.0% 681 -9.1% -21% TOTAL 2,463 -3.6% -7.5% 7,298 +0.8% -5.3% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 1,529 +9.4% +28% 4,209 +11% +26% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 141 -11% -6.5% 556 +13% -20% Samana (AZS) 100 27 +82% -23% 102 x2.4 -27% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 25 +15% +10% 71 +14% +15% TOTAL 1,723 +8.1% +23% 4,939 +12% +17% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 308 +2.4% +38% 1,237 +13% +29% TOTAL 308 +2.4% +38% 1,237 +13% +29% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 5,897 +25% -4.0% 17,031 +27% -9.1% TOTAL 5,897 +25% -4.0% 17,031 +27% -9.1% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 1,927 +21% +1.3% 5,374 +9.6% -4.2% Manaus (MAO) 100 694 -5.0% -14% 2,021 -10% -9.4% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 143 -20% -24% 479 -13% -14% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 101 +1.6% +11% 306 +6.7% +20% Rio Branco (RBR) 100 82 -20% -7.8% 265 -7.2% +4.5% TOTAL 2,982 +8.6% -4.1% 8,548 +1.8% -5.1% Japan (Kansai Airports) Kansai (KIX) 40 6,488 x3.2 -20% 16,465 x3.6 -32% Itami (ITM) 40 3,756 +19% -14% 10,864 +39% -11% Kobé (UKB) 40 900 +9.7% -1.4% 2,562 +39% +3.1% TOTAL 11,144 +86% -17% 29,891 x2.1 -23% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 972 +56% -34% 2,905 x2.4 -35% Siem Reap (REP) 70 223 x2.2 -71% 741 x4.6 -75% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 10 -25% -98% 40 +50% -97% TOTAL 1,205 +63% -57% 3,685 x2.6 -58% Cape Verde Praia (RAI) 100 178 +11% -4.8% 450 +19% -8.1% Sal (SID) 100 275 +3.9% -5.6% 809 +19% -7.2% Sao Vicente (VXE) 100 66 +4.5% -8.6% 177 +18% -5.8% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 134 +33% -0.8% 386 +35% -10% Total 679 +10% -5.0% 1,888 +22% -8.2% Total VINCI Airports 77,061 +21.4% -2.8% 201,617 +30.0% -6.8%

IV- Commercial movements per airport

Commercial flights (ATM) VINCI Airports share (%) Q3 2023 % change 2023 /

2022 % change 2023 / 2019 YTD at the end of September

(9 months) % change 2023 /

2022 % change 2023 / 2019 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 61,282 +8.4% +0.8% 167,880 +14% +1.7% Porto (OPO) 100 30,024 +11% +8.2% 77,461 +14% +5.6% Faro (FAO) 100 22,778 +14% +4.8% 50,096 +14% +4.0% Madère (FNC, PXO) 100 9,498 +5.0% +31% 25,874 +14% +29% Açores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100 12,360 +4.4% +24% 28,270 +8.8% +19% TOTAL 136,101 +9.3% +6.7% 349,850 +14% +5.9% United Kingdom Gatwick (LGW) 50 76,441 +8.2% -5.5% 193,599 +21% -11% Belfast (BFS) 100 13,608 +21% +0.7% 33,416 +10% -13% TOTAL 90,049 +10% -4.6% 227,015 +19% -11% France Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 25,172 +8.1% -22% 71,269 +12% -24% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 15,034 +14% -17% 36,748 +9.5% -25% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 1,872 -12% -46% 5,607 -2.3% -45% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 202 -0.5% +8.0% 3,025 +2.7% -6.7% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 232 -40% -46% 4,934 -8.3% -13% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 3,954 +1.6% -8.0% 7,484 -5.1% -19% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 1,200 +19% -45% 3,738 +3.5% -46% TOTAL 48,727 +7.9% -22% 136,249 +7.5% -25% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 25,860 +20% +15% 62,146 +26% +15% TOTAL 25,860 +20% +15% 62,146 +26% +15% Mexico (OMA) Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 27,429 +21% -3.4% 76,470 +22% -6.4% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 5,633 +4.6% -15% 15,899 -1.4% -16% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 29.99 4,688 +2.4% +5.9% 13,688 +2.1% +3.7% Culiacan (CUL) 29.99 6,406 +3.4% +1.7% 17,649 -2.1% -7.1% Mazatlan (MZT) 29.99 3,147 -8.5% +6.2% 10,343 -3.3% +11% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 3,196 +5.4% -19% 9,888 +0.5% -24% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 29.99 3,916 +23% +5.0% 10,313 +8.2% -8.7% Torreon (TRC) 29.99 2,645 +5.8% -19% 7,677 -6.0% -21% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 1,554 -15% -17% 5,303 -15% -23% Durango (DGO) 29.99 2,672 -8.8% -28% 7,721 -6.2% -14% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 1,395 +5.9% -1.3% 3,835 +6.9% -4.8% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 2,224 +13% -22% 6,134 +9.8% -26% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 1,378 +5.8% +20% 3,608 -0.9% +11% TOTAL 66,283 +9.9% -6.2% 188,528 +7.3% -9.2% Commercial flights (ATM) VINCI Airports share (%) Q3 2023 % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 YTD at the end of September (9 months) % change 2023 / 2022 % change 2023 / 2019 United States of America of which Orlando-Sanford (SFB) 100 4,477 +1.5% -22% 15,030 +1.9% -19% Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 30,004 -4.9% -6.4% 84,657 -4.3% -4.3% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 2,376 -15% +29% 7,020 -0.6% +15% TOTAL 36,857 -4.9% -7.0% 106,707 -3.3% -5.7% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 13,829 +17% +22% 39,242 +14% +23% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 959 -13% -18% 3,729 +5.2% -25% Samana (AZS) 100 178 +9.9% -33% 970 +84% -8.7% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 1,921 +5.1% -16% 5,990 +11% -17% TOTAL 16,909 +14% +12% 50,055 +14% +10% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 3,552 +5.5% +30% 13,462 +4.4% +25% TOTAL 3,552 +5.5% +30% 13,462 +4.4% +25% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 35,778 +23% -7.3% 103,409 +21% -12% TOTAL 35,778 +23% -7.3% 103,409 +21% -12% Brazil Salvador (SSA) 100 14,631 +14% -1.5% 40,594 +0.7% -5.1% Manaus (MAO) 100 6,943 -2.2% -10% 20,870 -5.9% -3.1% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 1,297 -7.3% -8.0% 4,288 -18% -8.0% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 740 +3.4% +18% 2,222 -24% +22% Rio Branco (RBR) 100 662 -11% -25% 2,211 -15% -15% TOTAL 24,741 +6.8% -5.1% 71,578 -5.4% -4.6% Japan (Kansai Airports) Kansai (KIX) 40 42,484 +72% -20% 112,873 +75% -27% Itami (ITM) 40 34,972 -1.2% -1.6% 103,206 +4.4% -0.8% Kobé (UKB) 40 8,875 -0.9% +9.8% 25,833 +6.5% +14% TOTAL 86,331 +25% -11% 241,912 +29% -14% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 9,325 +43% -32% 26,950 +80% -34% Siem Reap (REP) 70 2,780 x2.1 -68% 8,870 x4.2 -70% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 370 -29% -94% 1,380 +5.9% -90% TOTAL 12,475 +49% -56% 37,200 x2.0 -56% Cape Verde Praia (RAI) 100 2,236 +3.4% -19% 5,944 +10% -17% Sal (SID) 100 2,456 +9.4% -28% 6,855 +17% -25% São Vicente (VXE) 100 847 +2.9% -22% 2,249 +11% -16% Boa Vista (CV) 100 884 +23% -19% 2,640 +27% -23% Total 6,856 +7.2% -23% 18,886 +15% -21% Total VINCI Airports 590,519 +12.1% -6.8% 1,606,997 +14.8% -9.9%









This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com





Attachment