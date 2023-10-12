Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. Highlighted in Updated Research Report Released by Harbinger Research, LLC

GRANT-VALKARIA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) ("Kaival Brands," the "Company," or "we") today announced that Harbinger Research LLC has published an updated equity research report on the Company.



To view and download the report (at no cost) CLICK HERE

Harbinger Research’s original report on the Company was published on June 28, 2023. Harbinger Research was compensated by the Company in the amount of $25,000 for the production and distribution of the initial report, and $5,000 for this updated report. Please see additional disclaimers on page 22 of the updated report.

ABOUT KAIVAL BRANDS

Based in Grant-Valkaria, Florida, Kaival Brands is a company focused on incubating innovative and profitable adult-focused products into mature and dominant brands, with a current focus on the distribution of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) also known as “e-cigarettes”. We are exclusive U.S. distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC ("Bidi Vapor"), which are intended for adults 21 and over, Philip Morris Products S.A. (via sublicense from Kaival Brands) is the exclusive distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor in certain non-U.S. jurisdictions. Our business plan is to seek to diversify into distributing other nicotine and non-nicotine delivery system products (including those related to hemp-derived cannabidiol (known as CBD) products), including through our subsidiary Kaival Labs.

Learn more about Kaival Brands at https://ir.kaivalbrands.com/overview/default.aspx.

ABOUT KAIVAL LABS

Based in Grant-Valkaria, Florida, Kaival Labs is a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of Kaival Brands focused on developing new branded and white-label products and services in the vaporizer and inhalation technology sectors. Kaival Labs’ current patent portfolio consists of 12 existing and 46 pending with novel technologies across extrusion dose control, product preservation, tracking and tracing usage, multiple modalities and child safety. The patents and patent applications cover territories including the United States, Australia, Canada, China, the European Patent Organisation, Israel, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and South Korea. The portfolio also includes a fully-functional proprietary mobile device software application that is used in conjunction with certain patents in the portfolio.

Learn more about Kaival Labs at https://kaivallabs.com.

ABOUT BIDI VAPOR

Based in Melbourne, Florida, Bidi Vapor maintains a commitment to responsible, adult-focused marketing, supporting age-verification standards and sustainability through its BIDI ® Cares recycling program. Bidi Vapor’s premier device, the BIDI ® Stick, is a premium product made with high-quality components, a UL-certified battery and technology designed to deliver a consistent vaping experience for adult smokers 21 and over. Bidi Vapor is also adamant about strict compliance with all federal, state and local guidelines and regulations. At Bidi Vapor, innovation is key to its mission, with the BIDI ® Stick promoting environmental sustainability, while providing a unique vaping experience to adult smokers.

Nirajkumar Patel, the Company’s Chief Science and Regulatory Officer and director, owns and controls Bidi Vapor. As a result, Bidi Vapor is considered a related party of the Company.

For more information, visit www.bidivapor.com.

Kaival Brands Investor Relations:

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

Kaival Brands Media & Press Relations:

Stephen Sheriff, COO and Investor Relations Officer

Kaival Brands

(646) 572-7086

investors@kaivalbrands.com