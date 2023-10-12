DEADLINE ALERT for LUMN, ACHR, PCT, and MPW: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN)

Class Period: March 11, 2019 – July 14, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 14, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Lumen owned and/or still owns thousands of miles of cables wrapped in lead, a known neurotoxin, within the U.S.; (2) the foregoing has harmed and posed the risk of further harming the environment, exposed Company employees, and the general public, thereby posing a significant public health risk and environmental pollution risk; (3) Lumen was on notice about the damage and risks presented by these lead-covered cables but did not disclose them as a potential threat to everyday people and communities, as well as failed to provide adequate lead training to employees; (4) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of governmental and regulatory oversight and enforcement action, as well as legal and reputational harm; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Archer Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: ACHR)

Class Period: September 17, 2021 – August 15, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company relied on heavily edited videos of earlier flights to exaggerate the amount of flight testing it had actually performed and the sophistication of its eVTOL aircraft; (2) the Company had misrepresented the nature and profitability of its business partnerships, (3) the Company was unlikely to secure FAA certification in the timeframe it had represented to investors, thereby delaying the start of mass production of its aircraft for commercial sales; (4) accordingly, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects; (5) all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT)

Class Period: August 8, 2023 – September 13, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 28, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Ironton Facility experienced a full plant power outage on August 7, 2023; (2) that there was a risk of additional failures resulting from the August 7, 2023 power outage; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW)

Class Period: May 23, 2023 – August 17, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 28, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Infinity overstated its prospects for a breast cancer treatment; (2) Infinity was overly optimistic about its breast cancer studies; (3) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Infinity’s business, financial results, and reputation; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

