Global Food Service Packaging Market Report 2023-2030: Genpak and Hefei Hengxin Drive Innovation in Eco-Friendly Food Service Packaging Materials

The global Food Service Packaging Market is experiencing dynamic growth and is projected to reach an estimated value of $148.7 billion by 2030. Here are some key insights and highlights from the report:

Market Growth: The Food Service Packaging market was valued at $76.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% to reach $148.7 billion by 2030.

Market Segmentation: The report analyzes the market based on different segments, with a particular focus on the Plastic segment, which is projected to reach $74.8 billion by the end of the forecast period. Plastic is a significant material in food service packaging.

Geographic Insights: The report provides insights into the market's potential across different countries. The U.S. Food Service Packaging market is estimated at $20.2 billion in 2022, while China is forecasted to reach a projected market size of $34 billion by 2030. Notable markets also include Japan and Canada, with projected growth rates of 5.7% and 7%, respectively.

Market Dynamics: The report considers factors like post-pandemic recovery and reevaluates growth rates in segments, including a revised 8% CAGR for the Metal segment.

The provided data consists of an extensive analysis of the global food service packaging market, covering various aspects, including materials, packaging types, online food ordering, food service outlets, and institutional food services.

This data spans several years, from 2014 to 2030, providing insights into sales figures and percentage growth rates in multiple geographic regions, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

This comprehensive analysis allows for a deep understanding of the trends and dynamics within the food service packaging industry over this 16-year period.

Market Overview

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $76.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $148.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

