Kaempferol Market Size is Projected to Exhibit Strong Growth with a 3.79% CAGR by 2030, Emerging as a Promising Chemo-Preventive Agent for Ovarian Cancers, According to Straits Research

New York, United States, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaempferol is a yellow powder commonly found in apples, citrus fruits, onions, grapes, and red wines, among other natural sources. It is a potent antioxidant that prevents oxidative damage to cells, lipids, and DNA. “North America will account for the largest market share in the Kaempferol Market during the forecast period (2022-2030),” stated by Research Manager at Straits Research P. Ltd.

Key Drivers

Due to its anti-cancer, cytoprotective, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties, kaempferol is intensely being used in a wide range of medications, likely stimulating the growth of the global kaempferol market. The dramatic increase in the incidence of ovarian cancer in women has been linked to a significant shift in lifestyle choices. The rise in ovarian cancer cases is a major factor driving the growth of the global kaempferol market. Changing dietary habits, genetics, and rising alcohol consumption are attributed to the rise in ovarian cancer cases.

Kaempferol can be seen as a potential chemo-preventive agent for ovarian cancers. This chemo-preventive agent would be affordable, non-toxic, and simple for women to incorporate into their daily lives. Numerous fruits, green vegetables, red wines, and tea varieties contain high concentrations of the antioxidant kaempferol. The antioxidant properties of kaempferol may protect the body from allergic reactions, bacterial and viral infections, and cardiovascular diseases.

Growth Opportunities

Because it contains micronutrients, kaempferol is commonly used in dietary supplements. These micronutrients are advantageous for treating chronic diarrheal diseases and type 1 diabetes. In addition, it is used to treat diseases including asthma, cancer, and chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). As a result, numerous newly developed and improved products increase the product's market value and contribute to its global expansion.

Regional Insights

Rising rates of lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and breast cancer among the North American population are anticipated to stimulate regional growth. Increasing cancer drugs in the region is likely to spur kaempferol product growth, as these drugs have anti-carcinogenic effects and are less toxic to normal cells than conventional chemotherapy drugs. This may spur the expansion of the regional industry. The expansion can also be attributed to the public's increasing awareness of the prevalence of various health-related conditions.

The preference of consumers in developed economies, particularly North America, is shifting from conventional pharmaceutical drugs to organically produced alternatives such as dietary supplements. In addition, there has been a recent increase in the elderly population's use of dietary supplements. This population is more likely than younger age groups to suffer from age-related diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and joint pain. In the coming years, it is anticipated that the increasing global consumption of dietary supplements will contribute to the growth of the kaempferol market in this region.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to show a promising growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia-Pacific kaempferol market is likely to be influenced by the increasing popularity of sports among young people, boosting the demand for dietary supplements. Many athletes use powdered dietary supplements as part of their routine training and competition preparation. This enhances athletes' athletic performance and recovery from exercise, driving the regional market.

Key Highlights

The global kaempferol market size is estimated to reach USD 5.23 billion at a CAGR of 3.79% during the forecast period.

Based on purity, the segment of 98% is most likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the segment of pharmaceuticals is envisioned to hold the majority of the market share during the forecast period.

Based on regional analysis, North America will account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Competitive Players in the Market

Aktin Chemicals Inc. FUJIFILM Wako Chemicals U.S.A Corporation Shaanxi NHK Technology Risun Bio-Tech TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd. Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. INDOFINE Chemical Company, Inc.

Market News

In 2022, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. entered into a new distribution arrangement with ANGUS Chemical Company. Under the arrangement, Spectrum Chemical will market and distribute ANGUS branded TRIS AMINOä AC USP/EP and BIS-TRIS biologics grade buffers.

In 2022, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp. announced the addition of 12 new products to its bioCERTIFIEDä quality management system and chemicals portfolio for biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Global Kaempferol Market: Segmentation

By Purity

10%

20%

50%

95%

98%

By Application

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

By Region

North America

Europe

Central & South America

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

