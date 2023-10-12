Film.io Awards $10,000 Prize to Winner of Fan-Selected Creator Contest: ‘Chickenship’

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Film.io, the world’s most powerful decentralized filmmaking ecosystem placing Hollywood decision-making into the hands of creators and fans, is today announcing the winner of its Creator Contest. Created by Emmy Award winning comedian Craig Shoemaker and world-renowned animator David Feiss, ‘Chickenship’ was chosen autonomously by fans and received film funds totaling $10,000, propelling the project one step closer to being greenlit through fan validation. Out of thousands of entries, ‘Chickenship’ was selected through a completely decentralized and democratic process as the winner of Film.io’s Creator Contest by fans who make up the Film.io DAO (decentralized autonomous organization).



"Dave and I are absolutely thrilled with the positive responses we have received for our project. Both of us have had a great deal of success in Hollywood, but the traditional pathways of show business have become antiquated,” said Craig Shoemaker. “The decision makers are often unoriginal, fear-based and lack the nerve to create something bold and fresh. That’s why we are so thrilled to be a part of Film.io, an innovative approach to the creative process where our team gets to work with the authentic devotees of the animation art form. All hail ChickenShip!"

The winner was chosen based on fan engagement and support for the project using FAN Tokens. Revolutionizing the way creators and fans participate in the filmmaking process, FAN Tokens represent a unit of governance power in the creation of a new Hollywood. In an industry that has long excluded fans from the creative process, FAN Tokens give control of the filmmaking industry back to the fans and creators of the world to support projects they want to see get made and distributed. It was an extremely close battle of projects that garnered the most fan engagement, and runner-up mentions go to ‘Absolute Zero’ created by Bryce Hatch and ‘Saurus City’ written and directed by Nate Smith starring Dennis Quaid, Ron Perlman, Emma Roberts, Julia Ormond and Tim Meadows.

Those who joined Film.io’s Early Access were airdropped FAN Tokens, which are used to support projects and increase their Go Score™, moving the project through Film.io’s ecosystem, bringing it closer to unlocking opportunities like production, funding, distribution, and other filmmaking tools. The Go Score™ is a project’s success fingerprint and represents aggregate totals from fan collaboration with token stakes, project reviews, project shares and a host of other in-platform gamified engagements that are engineered to better predict a project’s success long before production costs are incurred.

‘Chickenship,’ the animated comedy series about a fearless chicken crew aboard the SS Coop who must uncover the truth behind genetically modified Bitcorn that threatens their planet, received the highest Go Score™ of the contest from Film.io’s DAO community. Participants who submitted projects but did not win the grand prize received 10,000 free FAN Tokens to continue participating in the DAO and shaping a future where entertainment is fair, transparent and inclusive. Filmmakers also become eligible for grants from the Global Creativity Foundation, an ownerless non-profit organization that supports the democratization of the filmmaking industry.

“With the strikes in Hollywood, and personal experience of working as a female in film, it is extremely evident that the industry is broken,” said Lauren Magura, Co-Creator of Film.io and the VP of Entertainment at Ingredient X. “At Film.io we have made it our mission to create an ecosystem where decisions are made, and content is greenlit by the creatives and fans actually behind making the machine run. Our creator contest is a tiny example of how powerful Film.io is at garnering fan support and collaboration to greenlight diverse entertainment the world is authentically interested in viewing”.

Film.io encourages the community to embrace a vision of the entertainment industry that is run by the people for the people. A shift is happening in Hollywood. Together creators and fans are pioneering a new age of filmmaking that empowers people to free themselves from the industry’s centralized control and support the kinds of entertainment they actually want to watch.

About Film.io

Film.io is the world’s most powerful decentralized filmmaking ecosystem, placing Hollywood decision-making into the hands of creators and fans. Film.io leverages blockchain technology and fan collaboration to provide filmmakers with an end-to-end solution for creating, funding and distributing their projects.

Film.io liberates film and TV creators and replaces centralized power with collaboration and inclusivity. Film.io’s platform allows creators to submit projects as proposals, build audiences and receive market validation, expanding access to funding and licensing. It empowers fans to vote on film and TV projects by staking Film.io’s native FAN Token to projects they support and allows film investors, studios and streamers to scout market-validated projects with pre-developed audiences and analytics. FAN Tokens are the governance and platform token used to join and participate in the DAO as well as other platform activities.

Film.io is owned by the Global Creativity Foundation and was created by Ingredient X, a film and software development studio specializing in blockchain, DeFi and NFT technologies. Ingredient X/Film.io produces original Film, TV and NFT projects, including the critically acclaimed Star Wars autobiographical coming-of-age comedy, “5-25-77”, the film “Crypto” starring Alexis Bledel, Luke Hemsworth, and Kurt Russell, Blood Window Award NFT digital collectibles of 15 original pieces created by famed artist Flavio Greco Paglia — recognized worldwide for his mind-bending illustrations within the science fiction and horror genre, and “Landmarks Live In Concert”, a hybrid travelog and music documentary series hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, featuring renowned musicians such as K.D. Lang, Alicia Keys and Foo Fighters.

For more information and to support projects like these, visit https://film.io/

