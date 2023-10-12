Medical Optometry America Opens New Eye Health Center in Plymouth Meeting

Whitemarsh Township, Pennsylvania, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As MOA Opens Fourth Location, Company Seeks Acquisition of and Partnership with Existing Eye Care Practices to Drive Additional Growth

Plymouth Meeting, PA - Medical Optometry America (MOA), the first national Optometric brand focused exclusively on medical, non-surgical eye care, recently opened its newest eye health center located in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The new center is led by Medical Director Dr. Patrick McManamon and is located at 633 West Germantown Pike, Suite 100A.

MOA – Plymouth Meeting is now accepting new patients and appointments may be made by calling 610-947-0499 or online at www.MOAeyes.com. The new center is co-located with the Shafer Vision Institute, a premier cataract, LASIK, cornea, and glaucoma surgical specialty practice.

Like other MOA Eye Health Centers, MOA – Plymouth Meeting offers a full suite of state-of-the-art technology for the diagnosis and treatment of all medical eye conditions, which enables MOA to elevate the eye care continuum and offer world-class care in local communities.

MOA doctors specialize in identifying, diagnosing, and treating medical eye diseases and conditions including, but not limited to:

– Dry Eye Disease

– Glaucoma

– Diabetic Eye Care

– Macular Degeneration

– Co-management of Cataract Surgery

– Emergency Eye Care

Leading Medical Optometrist Heads Up MOA’s Third Philadelphia Area Location

Patrick McManamon, OD brings nearly a decade of experience in high-level clinical excellence to his new role with MOA. While he specializes in dry eye disease and contact lens treatments, he also brings a broad knowledge base to the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, cataracts, eye emergencies, surgical co-management and more.

Most recently, Dr. McManamon served as the Director of Dry Eye and Specialty Contact Lenses at one of the largest ophthalmology practices in southeastern Pennsylvania. He played a lead role in managing pre and post-operative care for complex corneal and refractive surgery patients. Dr. McManamon also focuses on teaching and training the next generation of optometrists and has held various positions at Salus University, such as Clinical Instructor, Residency Supervisor, and Lecturer for the Advanced Studies in Anterior Segment.

“Leading this new MOA center offers me the opportunity to pursue my passion for high-quality medical eye care with a personal touch,” said Dr. McManamon. “I am eager to provide our patients access to the cutting-edge testing and treatment options offered by the MOA model that will help them optimize their eye health now and in the future.”

Dr. McManamon graduated from Salus University where he also completed his residency in cornea and contact lenses. He is a member of the American Optometric Association, American Academy of Optometry and the Pennsylvania Optometric Association.

Throughout his career, Dr. McManamon has contributed to advancing the understanding and treatment of eye diseases and conditions by authoring numerous peer-reviewed publications and lecturing on a regional on national level.

“As part of MOA, Dr. McManamon will serve as a strong resource for medical eye care services as part of the healthcare ecosystem in the Plymouth Meeting area and beyond,” said MOA Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jim Thimons, FAAO. “He has forged great co-management relationships with ODs and MDs and is active in educating and inspiring the next generation of eye care professionals. He is the perfect addition to the MOA team.”

Under the leadership of Dr. McManamon, MOA – Plymouth Meeting will be MOA’s fourth eye health center. Additional centers are located in Horsham, Newtown Square and Shrewsbury, PA.

“With the opening of our most recent center, we are focused on strategically accelerating our growth through mergers and acquisitions of other practices,” said MOA CEO, Ken Krieg. “Our all-medical model and continued expansion is attracting eye care professionals at all stages of their career who are looking to partner with us to focus more on medical eye care or as they near retirement age.”

About Medical Optometry America

Medical Optometry America (MOA) helps protect and preserve the beauty of sight by expanding access to high-quality medical, non-surgical eye care. Their medical optometrists have received extensive additional training and are committed to excellence in visual and ocular health. Their experience, supported by the advanced technology available at MOA Eye Health Centers, enables them to provide exceptional patient outcomes. With Medical Optometry America, get the best of today’s leading medical science with personalized care from their primary eye care doctors.





Visit www.MOAeyes.com or call 833.MOA.EYES to learn more.

###

For more information about Medical Optometry America - Plymouth Meeting, contact the company here:



Medical Optometry America - Plymouth Meeting

Judy Chang Cody

(610) 947-0499

PlymouthMeeting@moaeyes.com

633 W Germantown Pike Suite 100A, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462