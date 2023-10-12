Mint & Needle Launches Nonprofit Initiative Providing Free Medical Aesthetic Services for Abuse Survivors

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empowerment Beyond Scars, a new nonprofit organization dedicated to healing both visible and hidden scars, launched today. The organization, in partnership with international pharmaceutical companies, will provide regenerative medical aesthetic services free of charge to survivors of physical abuse and violence in interpersonal relationships.

“Empowerment Beyond Scars exists to transform pain into power,” said Brandi Gregge, MSN, FNP-BC, founder of Empowerment Beyond Scars and founder and medical director of Mint & Needle, a medical aesthetics practice based in Middletown, Delaware. “This initiative was catalyzed by my own personal experience, and is about granting other survivors the opportunity to rewrite their narratives, revealing the beauty and strength that has always resided within, waiting to be reclaimed.”

By establishing Empowerment Beyond Scars as a standalone nonprofit organization, Gregge aims to create a national network of medical aesthetic providers. Additionally, Empowerment Beyond Scars will partner with local and national healthcare, nonprofit, and government agencies to share information and educational resources about available treatments and services.

Data released in 2021 by The Safety in Beauty Campaign noted a rise in inquiries from people seeking either free or charitable help for aesthetic procedures related to domestic violence. Medical aesthetics uses minimally invasive procedures to promote healing, rejuvenation, and overall improvement in a person's appearance through injectables and lasers. It's less about big surgeries and more about helping the body do what it's good at.

According to a 2023 study by the National Library of Medicine, family and domestic health violence is estimated to affect 10 million people in the United States every year. Domestic violence can happen to anyone, although often affects those in positions of dependence, which often includes women, children, and the elderly, at a higher rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in four women and one in seven men will experience physical violence by their intimate partner at some point during their lifetimes.

Gregge formally announced the creation of Empowerment Beyond Scars on Oct. 7 in Middletown, Delaware, during an annual celebration for her company Mint & Needle . Founded in 2019, Mint & Needle has long focused on combining medical and aesthetic expertise to help clients feel empowered in their own skin. The medical spa is consistently recognized as an innovator in aesthetics, and Gregge regularly works and trains with the top aesthetic medicine companies in the world. Through her business and community outreach, Gregge has supported cancer survivors, burn victims and those with severe injuries, and individuals recovering from physical trauma. Mint & Needle is also a proud partner of the Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence .

Empowerment Beyond Scars invites medical professionals, legislators, charitable foundations, survivors of interpersonal violence, and all those who support this cause to join in its mission.

For more information, visit www.empowermentbeyondscars.org .

Empowerment Beyond Scars Mission Statement

At Empowerment Beyond Scars, we recognize that the impact of scars goes far deeper than the surface. Our mission is to pioneer a world where scars, both seen and unseen, become narratives of strength and resilience, powered by the artistry of regenerative aesthetics. With unwavering commitment to our core values of compassion, inclusivity, and solidarity, we are dedicated to nurturing a community where survivors of gender-based violence rediscover their strength and reclaim their power.

Our approach is personal, clinical, and compassionate, reflecting our sincere commitment to healing. We aim to educate, engage, and raise awareness, transcending scars to empower survivors. Together, we're rewriting the stories of resilience, one scar at a time.

Gregge said Empowerment Beyond Scars is committed to raising awareness and educating the public about the profound impact of scars, both seen and unseen. By raising awareness and education, the organization seeks to empower survivors to embrace their journeys toward healing. Scars of all kinds can run deep, impacting survivors of interpersonal relationship violence in profound ways. Empowerment Beyond Scars, guided by its core values of compassion, inclusivity, and solidarity, aims to foster a supportive community where survivors can reclaim their power.

