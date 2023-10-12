CIO Leadership: The Visionary Leadership Needed to Power New Business Growth Will Drive the Discussion at the 2023 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 17

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to announce that its 2023 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit will be taking place on October 17 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara.







Key topics to be explored at the summit include the visionary leadership required by CIOs to help the C-suite to identify and execute on new business models.

“There’s no better time to be a business technology leader,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “CIOs and business technology leaders can apply their business savvy and expertise in process design to help the CEO and fellow members of the C-suite to identify use cases and applications for generative AI to power new waves of business innovation.”

Prominent speakers at the 2023 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Laiq Ahmad , CTO, Change Healthcare

, CTO, Change Healthcare Snehal Antani , Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai

, Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai Selim Aissi , Global CISO, Blackhawk Network

, Global CISO, Blackhawk Network Ahsan Baig , CIO/CTO, Alameda Contra-Costa Transit

, CIO/CTO, Alameda Contra-Costa Transit Lior Barak , Chief Product & Engineering Officer, Legit Security

, Chief Product & Engineering Officer, Legit Security Brad Bell , SVP, CITO/CISO, Infoblox

, SVP, CITO/CISO, Infoblox Nabil Bukhari , Chief Technology & Product Officer, Extreme Networks

, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Extreme Networks Cassie Crossley , VP Deputy Product Security Officer, Schneider Electric

, VP Deputy Product Security Officer, Schneider Electric Christopher Desautel , SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies

, SVP & Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies Dr. Gail Ferreira , CEO, Prima Leader, Inc.

, CEO, Prima Leader, Inc. Al Ghous , CISO, Snapdocs

, CISO, Snapdocs Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Arvind Jain , CEO & Co-Founder, Glean

, CEO & Co-Founder, Glean Rohit Jain , VP, Technology, Applications and Analytics iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

, VP, Technology, Applications and Analytics iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Michaele James , Co-President, SIM San Francisco Bay Area; CTO, Renew Financial

, Co-President, SIM San Francisco Bay Area; CTO, Renew Financial Reed Kingston , Co-President, SIM San Francisco Bay Area; Partner, StrataFusion

, Co-President, SIM San Francisco Bay Area; Partner, StrataFusion Eldar Kleiner , Co-Founder and CPO, Savvy Security

, Co-Founder and CPO, Savvy Security Ksenia Kouchnirenko , VP of Business Systems, Momentive (maker of SurveyMonkey)

, VP of Business Systems, Momentive (maker of SurveyMonkey) Jiong Liu , Senior Director of Product Marketing, Wiz

, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Wiz Jeff McKibben , CIO, Ultra Clean Technology

, CIO, Ultra Clean Technology Ashish Mehta , Director, Global Enterprise Applications, Dolby Laboratories

, Director, Global Enterprise Applications, Dolby Laboratories Teza Mukkavilli , CISO, Chargepoint

, CISO, Chargepoint Deb Muro , CIO, El Camino Health

, CIO, El Camino Health Venugopal Pai , Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix

, Chief Evangelist & Customer Experience Officer, Nutanix Michael Piacente , Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners

, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners Matthew Rosenquist , Eclipz.io, Inc.

, Eclipz.io, Inc. Florin Rotar , Chief AI Officer, Avanade

, Chief AI Officer, Avanade Trevor Schulze , CIO, Alteryx

, CIO, Alteryx Chris Simmons , VP of Marketing, Savvy Security

, VP of Marketing, Savvy Security Ishpreet Singh , CIO, Qualys

, CIO, Qualys Ken Spangler , EVP, Global Operating Technologies, FedEx Services

, EVP, Global Operating Technologies, FedEx Services Niharika Srivastav , President and Principal Advisor, CyberEdx

, President and Principal Advisor, CyberEdx Srini Tanikella , VP IT, SMART Global Holdings

, VP IT, SMART Global Holdings Dan Turchin, CEO, PeopleReign

Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Nabil Bukhari , Chief Technology & Product Officer, Extreme Networks

, Chief Technology & Product Officer, Extreme Networks Jeff McKibben , Chief Information Officer, Ultra Clean Technology

, Chief Information Officer, Ultra Clean Technology Deb Muro , CIO, El Camino Health

, CIO, El Camino Health Michael Piacente, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners

Valued Partners for the 2023 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, American CEO Magazine, Apptio, ArmorCode, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Genesys Works, Glean, GTM Capital, Lakeside, LastPass, Legit Security, Netskope, Nexthink, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Purple Book Community, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, Savvy, SentinelOne, SIM San Francisco Bay Area, SHE Informationtechnologie AG, Snowflake, Tata Communications, Tonkean, Veza, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit on October 26 at Rockrimmon Country Club in Stamford, CT.

Key topics to be explored at the summit include the CIO as the CEO of technology in preparing the organization for what’s coming next.

Top-tier speakers at the 2023 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Dr. Helen Adesuwa Uzamere , CIO, Project Renewal

, CIO, Project Renewal Julia Anderson , Chief Technology & Information Officer, Campbell Soup Company

, Chief Technology & Information Officer, Campbell Soup Company Snehal Antani , Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai

, Co-Founder & CEO, Horizon3.ai Robert Blythe , VP, Information Security & Technology Risk Management, WWE

, VP, Information Security & Technology Risk Management, WWE Andrew Cotter , EVP & CIO, Somerset Capital Group, Ltd.

, EVP & CIO, Somerset Capital Group, Ltd. Fred Danback , VP, CIO and CISO, Healthcare Risk Advisors

, VP, CIO and CISO, Healthcare Risk Advisors Richard M. Entrup , Sr. Advisor, Enterprise Innovation, KPMG

, Sr. Advisor, Enterprise Innovation, KPMG Dave Harris , CIO, Shake Shack

, CIO, Shake Shack Fred Harris , Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking

, Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Rita J. King , EVP, Business Development, Science House

, EVP, Business Development, Science House Matthew Lagana , Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA

, Managing Director, CTO & CISO, MBIA Vinny Licht , CIO Advisor and Board Member

, CIO Advisor and Board Member Danielle Maurici-Arnone , Global Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Combe International

, Global Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Combe International Tom McCurley , CIO, The Chefs’ Warehouse

, CIO, The Chefs’ Warehouse Dara Meath , SVP & CTO, Build-A-Bear Workshop

, SVP & CTO, Build-A-Bear Workshop Bridget Mendoza , CIO, Whitney Museum of American Art

, CIO, Whitney Museum of American Art Jim Panos , CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc.

, CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc. Mark Polansky , Executive-in-Residence, HMG Strategy; Founder and CEO, Outlook Solutions

, Executive-in-Residence, HMG Strategy; Founder and CEO, Outlook Solutions Anna Ransley , Chief Digital Information Officer, Quaker Houghton

, Chief Digital Information Officer, Quaker Houghton Ed Soo Hoo , Data Center Evangelist, Lenovo

, Data Center Evangelist, Lenovo Dan Turchin , CEO, PeopleReign

, CEO, PeopleReign Ken Zimmerman, Co-Chair, Member Recruitment and Member Services, SIM Fairfield-Westchester



Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Robert Blythe , VP Information Security & Technology Risk Management, World Wrestling Entertainment

, VP Information Security & Technology Risk Management, World Wrestling Entertainment Matt Lagana, Managing Director, MBIA

Managing Director, MBIA Vinny Licht , CIO Advisor and Board Member, President Fairfield/Westchester SIM

, CIO Advisor and Board Member, President Fairfield/Westchester SIM Tom McCurley , CIO, The Chefs' Warehouse

, CIO, The Chefs' Warehouse Jim Panos, CIO, Central National Gottesman Inc.



Valued Partners for the 2023 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Avalor, Benchmark IT, BetterCloud, Box, Cognizant, Cyberstarts, Darktrace, Delphix, Denodo, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Horizon3.ai, LastPass, Legit Security, Netskope, NPower, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, PeopleReign, Ping Identity, Pure Storage, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Fairfield-Westchester, Tanium, Tonkean, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2023 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.



HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit on November 2 at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot.

Key topics to be explored at the summit will include the role of the CIO as the CEO of Technology to help anticipate what’s next for the business.

Exceptional CIOs and industry executives who will be speaking at the 2023 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Dan Abdul , SVP and CTO, Medica

, SVP and CTO, Medica Kelly Aronson , Chief Digital Officer, Andersen Corporation

, Chief Digital Officer, Andersen Corporation John Avenson , SVP, CTO, Minnesota Twins

, SVP, CTO, Minnesota Twins Saqib Awan , Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital

, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital Merav Bahat , Co-Founder and CEO, Dazz

, Co-Founder and CEO, Dazz Teddy Bekele , SVP & CTO, Land O’ Lakes

, SVP & CTO, Land O’ Lakes Scott Brown , Senior Executive Director, Healthcare Technology M&A, Cherry Tree Investment Banking

, Senior Executive Director, Healthcare Technology M&A, Cherry Tree Investment Banking Mike Calvo , CTO, Shipt

, CTO, Shipt Andy Dulka , CIO, Restaurant Technologies

, CIO, Restaurant Technologies Sarah Engstrom , CISO and VP, IT Security, Productivity & Privacy, CHS Inc.

, CISO and VP, IT Security, Productivity & Privacy, CHS Inc. Emily Heath , General Partner, Cyberstarts

, General Partner, Cyberstarts Zachary Hughes , VP, IT Development & Operations, CHS Inc.

, VP, IT Development & Operations, CHS Inc. Steven John , Faculty Member IANS Research, IANS

, Faculty Member IANS Research, IANS Tammylynne Jonas , Global CIO, Donaldson

, Global CIO, Donaldson Patrick Joyce , VP – Global IT & CISO, Medtronic

, VP – Global IT & CISO, Medtronic Dennis Keane , CIO, Red Wing Shoe Company

, CIO, Red Wing Shoe Company Induprakas Keri , SVP, Hybrid Multicloud Platform, Nutanix

, SVP, Hybrid Multicloud Platform, Nutanix Harold Knutson , Strategic IT Consultant & Digital Thought Partner, Bayside Associates, LLC

, Strategic IT Consultant & Digital Thought Partner, Bayside Associates, LLC Heather Manley , President, SIM Minnesota; CEO, On-Demand Group

, President, SIM Minnesota; CEO, On-Demand Group Tony Peleska , CIO, Kraus-Anderson

, CIO, Kraus-Anderson Michelle Roemer , CIO, Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

, CIO, Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Carissa Rollins , SVP & CIO, GIS, Illumina

, SVP & CIO, GIS, Illumina Shikhar Singh , EVP, CTO, Choice Bank

, EVP, CTO, Choice Bank Cisco Skanson , CIO, Hazelden Betty Ford

, CIO, Hazelden Betty Ford Carey Smith , SVP, COO, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

, SVP, COO, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Jaime Taets , CEO/Founder, Keystone Group

, CEO/Founder, Keystone Group Greg Thayer , Director, Information Security, Jack Link’s

, Director, Information Security, Jack Link’s Dee Thibodeau , CEO, Charter Solutions

, CEO, Charter Solutions Jamie Thingelstad, CTO, SPS Commerce



Distinguished CIOs and business technology executives being recognized for HMG Strategy 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Dee Thibodeau , CEO, Charter Solutions

, CEO, Charter Solutions Steven John, Faculty Member, IANS Research, IANS

Valued Partners for the 2023 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include 8x8, Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Box, Cyberstarts, Cyera, Darktrace, Dazz, Delphix, Fortinet, Genesys Works, GTM Capital, Lakeside, LastPass, Meriplex, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Oasis, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Pure Storage, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Minnesota, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bfe9fb5-d0a1-4090-9b2d-ee3997cc5ab2