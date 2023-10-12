Airport Surveillance Radar Market: Global Industry Trends, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast-By PMI

Covina, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airport surveillance radar system has become the main air traffic control system for airspace around airports and is used for detection and displaying position and presence of aircraft in terminal area.



Increasing number of airports throughout the world, has given positive impact on target market growth. Further, the integration of surveillance radar systems with satellite navigation systems, is propelling the market growth across globe. Increased investments for airport building and refurbishment projects across developing countries is expected to boost the demand for Airport Surveillance Radar market growth.

Key players operating in the global airport surveillance radar market include,

Thales Group

Raytheon Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems Plc

Exelis, Inc.

Frequentis AG

Becker Avionics Inc.

Intelcan Technosystems, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Kongsberg Gallium Ltd

Harris Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Rapidly growing population and increasing demand for air travel has generated the need for next-generation technologies which is expected to boost growth of the Airport Surveillance Radar market over the forecast period.

The Airport Surveillance Radar Market is accounted for US$ 1439.91 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2736.94 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.7%. The global Airport Surveillance Radar market is segmented based on type, application and region.

Based on Type, the Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market is segmented into Primary Radars and Secondary Radars.

Based on Application, the Global Airport Surveillance Radar Market is segmented into Civil Airports and Military Airports.

Advanced Radar Systems: The market is witnessing a shift toward more advanced radar systems that offer higher accuracy, improved detection capabilities, and reduced false alarms. This trend is driven by the need for enhanced safety and security at airports. Integration of Radar Systems: Airports are increasingly integrating multiple radar systems, such as primary and secondary surveillance radar, to enhance overall surveillance capabilities. Integrated systems can provide a more comprehensive view of airspace and help reduce costs. Growing Air Traffic: With the continuous growth in air travel, airports are seeking radar systems that can handle the increasing air traffic efficiently. This presents opportunities for radar system providers to offer solutions that can accommodate higher volumes of aircraft. Remote Towers: The concept of remote or digital towers is gaining traction. Airport surveillance radars play a crucial role in these systems, enabling air traffic controllers to monitor and manage multiple airports from a centralized location. This can improve cost-efficiency and provide scalability. Enhanced Weather Detection: Weather-related disruptions are a significant challenge for airports. Radar systems equipped with weather detection capabilities are in demand to ensure safe and efficient operations during adverse weather conditions. Cybersecurity: As radar systems become more interconnected and reliant on data networks, there is a growing need for robust cybersecurity measures to protect against potential threats and vulnerabilities. Upgrades and Modernization: Many older radar systems are in need of upgrades or replacements to meet modern aviation standards. Retrofitting and modernizing existing radar infrastructure present opportunities for radar system providers. Environmental Considerations: Green and energy-efficient radar systems are gaining attention as airports aim to reduce their environmental footprint. Radar system providers that offer eco-friendly solutions may find a competitive edge. Global Expansion: The aviation industry is expanding in emerging markets, creating opportunities for radar system providers to supply equipment for new airports and infrastructure projects.

