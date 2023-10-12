IT staff augmentation trends in 2024 that Rootstack will surprise its customers with

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rootstack is already prepared to tackle all the new technology developments that will be positioned in the following year, including everything new in IT staff augmentation. Our greatest brains have come to an agreement on the aspects and new functions of IT staff augmentation that will experience an increase in 2024, and we should keep them in mind:



A rise in the demand for specialized IT capabilities

Businesses will increasingly require specialized technical expertise to be competitive as technology evolves at a rapid pace. At Rootstack, we have prioritized providing our developers with cutting-edge technology knowledge, including artificial intelligence tools.

An increased emphasis on remote work

COVID-19 has profoundly altered how many businesses perceive remote labor as a legitimate alternative. This trend is expected to continue and even accelerate in the coming years, resulting in a greater emphasis on hiring remote IT professionals. We have developers in different places with the most powerful machines, and we guarantee the connection.

AI and automation are becoming more common

As more firms adopt these technologies, the demand for IT professionals who have managed and implemented automation and AI solutions will grow. AI will have an increasing presence within company workflows, independent of the industry to which they belong, and will not be limited to social media filters.

The emphasis is on social skills

While technical competence is vital for IT professionals, employers are more interested in employing employees with excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate effectively. Rootstack has a team dedicated to teaching our developers in customer support.

The growing significance of cybersecurity

With more sensitive information being held online, cybersecurity is becoming a growing worry for businesses of all kinds. This is anticipated to increase demand for IT professionals with cybersecurity experience. Data is a company's value, and at Rootstack, we keep our personnel up to date on the most modern cybersecurity tools.

Experience in compliance and data privacy

Given the increased emphasis on data privacy requirements (e.g., GDPR, CCPA), enterprises may require IT staff augmentation services that supply workers with data protection and compliance experience. Rootstack, for example, has worked on medical projects that follow HIPAA requirements and can be utilized legally in the United States.

Inclusion and diversity

In the workplace, there is an increasing emphasis on diversity and inclusion. Companies might seek out IT staff augmentation companies to assist them in building diverse teams. In addition to an international team, our engineers and developers come from many cultures and bring information that will benefit the organization to which they are allocated. It is critical that we create a safe area in which all types of individuals can cohabit, regardless of race, gender, or place of origin.

How will our IT staff augmentation service work in 2024?

Rootstack has planned modifications to its IT Staff Augmentation process and the initial contact we have with our clients for 2024.

First, the Rootstack team meets with the client to inform them about our work culture and to go through all the project's requirements in depth, always with forceful communication. Following this initial contact, work processes, project delivery timelines, and what is expected of management are reviewed.

The client can then choose the professional profiles that best fit the project based on their needs and expectations. We have a team of experts in several technologies and programming languages, but we also have recruiters that can quickly identify the right individual for each project.

The project will be executed during the time scheduled in the first meeting. The selected staff will work exclusively with the client, attending to all their technological needs and delivering excellent results.

Other Rootstack services that will be the company's pillars in 2024

Rootstack is a software business that offers a variety of services to our worldwide clients in addition to IT staff augmentation. Web and mobile application development, which falls within our model-based projects offering, is one of the most well-known.

With project managers, software engineers, and all the specialist profiles you may require, Rootstack ensures that your goals are met by adhering to a well-defined plan and timetable. To achieve unexpected results, we use efficient project management tools, creative processes, and technology.

With our Project-Based Model services, leave your project in expert hands and expect results that will exceed your expectations, following the technology trends of the moment and creating modern software products that meet the needs of a user who is becoming more and more knowledgeable on the subject.

Another of our services, like IT staff augmentation, is managed equipment. Rootstack will provide the client with a team of experts, who will oversee addressing any technological needs of the company, working within a schedule previously established by the client during the initial meeting.

These services are designed to optimize communication, collaboration, and productivity within a team.

With the goal of offering the best services, applying the current trends in technology, Rootstack continues to meet its global clients by delivering high-quality software products and having teams of experts ready to handle the most challenging projects.

