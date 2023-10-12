Proteomics Market Size is projected to Grow at a 12.5% CAGR by 2030, Driven by pioneering breakthroughs in analyzing protein interactions

New York, United States, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proteomics refers to the all-encompassing study of proteins. The field of proteomics searches for proteins associated with disease and investigates their function, formation, and expression. “The global proteomics market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% and reach USD 76,753.6 million during the forecast period.,” stated by Research Manager at Straits Research P. Ltd.

Rising Trends

Recent advances in proteomics research have contributed significantly to the progress of personalized medicine. These advancements have accelerated, among other processes, the detection of protein biomarkers, protein biochips, Pharmaco-proteomics, and proteomics-based molecular testing. Ongoing research in proteomics can aid medical professionals in better understanding how proteins behave in highly variable environments, such as those found in cancer patients. Personalized medicines offer an effective and promising treatment option for cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and genetic conditions unique to the patient.

In treating cancer, personalized medicine involves prescribing medication based on an individual's genetic modification. This provides information about a patient's tumor profile and aids treatment planning. Proteomics has made significant progress toward its goal of developing personalized medicine due to the tremendous advances made in studying protein interactions, protein expression patterns, modifications, and translation techniques. As a result, the proteomics market is strengthened.

Growth Opportunities

Several proteomics applications have been linked to nanotechnologies, such as phosphor-proteomics or metal oxide nanoparticles, nanostructured surfaces for separating proteins, and array-based analytical diagnosis of biomarker proteins. This has resulted in the development of nano-proteomics, a field of study devoted to applying proteomics methodologies. Various nanotechnology applications, such as nano-porous systems, functionalized nanoparticles, quantum dots, and polymeric nanostructures, are utilized in conjunction with this method to revolutionize proteomics.

Regional Insights

North America will command the market with the largest share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing investments in the expansion of structure-based drug design, the expanding research in the field of omics, the growing preference for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, and the increasing emphasis on the development of personalized therapeutics. The expansion of this market is being aided in another way by the presence of a significant number of major international players in the North American region.

In North America, the prevalence of genetic diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases such as malaria and tuberculosis are driving the growth of the market for proteomic products and services. As a result of increased funding for innovation and technology-related activities by the government, growth opportunities for the leading competitors in the field to develop sophisticated proteomics diagnostics and instruments are anticipated to increase during the forecast period. In North America, the application of nanotechnology to proteomics is growing in popularity and has shown great potential for widespread adoption.

Asia-Pacific will witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Increased public awareness of the applications of proteomics in drug research and development, the search for biomarkers, and clinical diagnostics for the diagnosis and treatment of disease is another factor propelling the growth of the proteomics market. The development of spectrometry-based proteomics is receiving substantial funding from both public and private research institutions.

Key Highlights

The protein microarray segment will likely hold the largest share of the proteomics market.

Based on product, the segment of reagents is most likely to dominate the market with the largest share during the forecast period.

Based on application, the clinical diagnostics segment is anticipated to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on regional analysis, North America is expected to command the regional market with the largest share during the forecast period.

Market News

In 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. introduced the new Applied Biosystems SeqStudio Flex Series Genetic Analyzer for improving clinical research and advancing scientific discovery.

In 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the acquisition of PeproTech.

