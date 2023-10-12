Marrying Form and Function, PrismHR Unveils New Unified Employee Experience (UEX)

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrismHR, a Vensure Employer Solutions company and the leading HR technology software innovator for PEOs, ASOs and HCM providers across the U.S., today announced the launch of its Unified Employee Experience (UEX) update. Inspired by the award-winning Namely UI, PrismHR UEX leverages established design principles that make user tasks intuitive in any situation, and it includes new manager and employee views, expanded configuration options, higher levels of accessibility and improved responsiveness.



Kevin Andrews, president of PrismHR, said, “With PrismHR UEX, we wanted to bring a more modern, responsive, and accessible experience to our users, which include HR outsourcers and their small and medium-sized business (SMB) clients. To do this, Rob Roberts, our director of user experience, and his team leveraged interaction design to redesign the steps in the flow. His team analyzed what our users are trying to do and identified their priorities before designing the steps in the flow, so it’s very natural for them. And this is just the start. There’s much more to come.”

As such, highlights of the initial PrismHR UEX rollout include:

New employee/manager split views to give the right people the right information at the right time.

Customized branding via the Employee Experience Configuration Tool to reflect titles, headers, primary links, buttons, and accent colors.

Accessibility capabilities that align with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0 Level AA requirements to improve the experience for people with disabilities.

Unified navigation, guided workflows, and responsive views for desktop, tablet and mobile.

Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions, said, “Tackling a design project of this magnitude allowed the PrismHR team to think this through with fresh eyes. In doing so, we were able to marry form and function and present a greatly improved user experience that sets a new standard of excellence across the entire industry. PrismHR UEX doesn’t just look nicer—it also helps our customers’ clients accomplish their most important HR tasks easily and more efficiently.”

To learn more and experience PrismHR UEX, visit https://info.prismhr.com/unified-employee-experience.

About PrismHR

PrismHR’s mission is to fuel the growth of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the U.S. Our HR software, combined with our ecosystem of HR service providers, enables SMBs to manage payroll, benefits and HR, leveling the playing field with large enterprises. Today, PrismHR delivers world-class HR services to thousands of organizations and continues to invest heavily in technology as the HR innovation frontrunner. A Vensure Employer Solutions company, PrismHR is located in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.prismhr.com.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 95,000 businesses and process over $135B in annual payroll. As a “One Employer Solution” headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting www.vensure.com.