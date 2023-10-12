Tec de Monterrey and Wizeline present G.AI.L, the first Generative Artificial Intelligence Laboratory in Latin America

The laboratory will be located at Tec de Monterrey's Guadalajara campus.

Wizeline will invest $ 1 million over the next five years in a scholarship program for students working with Artificial Intelligence.

ZAPOPAN, Mexico, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The School of Engineering and Sciences at Tecnológico de Monterrey's Guadalajara campus and Wizeline , a global technology services company, are partnering to launch the first Generative Artificial Intelligence Laboratory in Mexico and Latin America, named G.AI.L (Generative AI Lab). The laboratory combines Wizeline's expertise in technology and AI with that of Tec de Monterrey's faculty, researchers, and students, positioning itself as the hub for Generative Artificial Intelligence development in the region.

As part of this launch, Wizeline has announced an investment of $1 million for a scholarship program that will be applied over the next five years, allowing Tec de Monterrey students to access new technologies such as ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion, PaLM (Bard), LLaMa, Midjourne, DALL-E, WatsonX AI for the development of innovative solutions that contribute to industry and societal challenges.

"Generative Artificial Intelligence products like Chat GPT, Bard, and DALL-E may seem magical, but they result from decades of work in algorithms, infrastructure, and chips. We are on the verge of witnessing the most transformative period in human history due to advances in Artificial Intelligence," said Bismarck Lepe, founder and CEO of Wizeline. "It's important that we proactively work to establish policies and shape technology for the benefit of humanity, and thanks to our collaboration with Tec, G.AI.L. will be at the epicenter of Latin America's commitment to harnessing the power of Generative Artificial Intelligence."

"We are developing the AI practice on the Guadalajara campus because we believe that our students should contribute to shaping our country and the world with modern technologies," said Claudia Félix, Vice President of the Western Region at Tec. "We believe that G.AI.L. will allow us to stay at the forefront of these advancements."

Wizeline will invest approximately 9 million Mexican pesos in the construction of G.AI.L, which will be located within the AI Hub of the School of Engineering and Sciences at Tec. It will have over 270 m2 of flexible workspace and is expected to open in 2024. The AI Hub aims to maximize the economic and social benefits of ethical Artificial Intelligence use and is part of the School of Engineering and Sciences, collaborating with the Schools of Business, Health, and Humanities.

The ambitious activities program of the laboratory, starting this year, includes involving students in real AI challenges, professional internships, and TEC21-related projects, as well as community and training activities such as hackathons, open workshops for businesses and entrepreneurs, and conferences in collaboration with Wizeline's AI Academy. Additionally, G.AI.L will emphasize the development of open-source models and proof-of-concept prototypes, as well as entrepreneurial incubation. An Observatory for Generative Artificial Intelligence will also be established, responsible for producing reports, publications, and a comprehensive "Generative Artificial Intelligence Map."

G.AI.L was designed as a bridge between research, education, and real-world application of Generative Artificial Intelligence and will function as a "living laboratory," a space that recreates real-world environments where users, local, national, and international business leaders, including government and community representatives, can collaborate to jointly create, test, and validate new technologies, services, and products.

"This partnership combines practical insight and entrepreneurial innovation with academic rigor," commented Linda Medina, Regional Dean of the School of Engineering and Sciences. "It opens doors to explore novel approaches, foster inventive solutions, and equip students, educators, entrepreneurs, and the community with the essential skills to address ever-evolving challenges in the field of Artificial Intelligence."

"Innovation and cutting-edge technology are essential in today's public, social, and business world, and Zapopan has emerged as a hub in this regard, excelling in the high-tech industry and showing an unwavering commitment to sustainable development," said Mr. Juan José Frangie, Mayor of Zapopan, Mexico. "Our strategy focuses on investing in human capital, strengthening competitiveness, and generating employment through specialized training. Wizeline has been a catalyst in this direction, setting a standard for innovation. The launch of G.AI.L reaffirms this commitment, reflecting a clear synergy with our strategic vision for a more prosperous and innovative Zapopan."

Wizeline was founded in Silicon Valley as a company focused on designing and developing digital products that drive business transformation. The company has expanded worldwide and works with some of the largest international companies.

Tec de Monterrey is ranked as one of the world's best universities, and its Guadalajara campus is located in the Silicon Valley of Mexico, home to companies such as Intel, Oracle, HP, and hundreds of startups.

To learn more about G.AI.L, events, and calls for applications, visit: http://gail.lat/

About Tecnológico de Monterrey:

Tecnológico de Monterrey (http://www.tec.mx) is a private, non-profit, multicampus university system. Since its founding in 1943, it has stood out for its academic excellence, educational innovation, entrepreneurship, global vision, industry partnerships, and strong execution capabilities. It has campuses in 28 cities in Mexico, with more than 67,000 students at the undergraduate and graduate levels and nearly 7,000 professors. Additionally, it has over 26,000 high school students and 2,500 teachers at that level. The institution has been accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC) since 1950. According to the QS World University Rankings (2023), it is ranked 170th globally and 30th among private universities worldwide. In the QS Graduate Employability Rankings (2022), it ranks as the number 1 university in Latin America and 26th in the world. In the Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings (2022), it is ranked as the top university in Mexico and fifth in Latin America. It is also the only university outside the U.S. to be ranked in the Top Schools for Entrepreneurship Ranking (2023) by Princeton Review and Entrepreneur, ranking fourth in undergraduate entrepreneurship programs. Tecnológico de Monterrey belongs to various prestigious international networks, including the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU), Universitas 21 (U21), and The Worldwide Universities Network (WUN), among others.

About Wizeline:

Wizeline is a global technology services company that helps businesses build better products faster. Wizeline offers a wide range of services, including product strategy, platform architecture, technology modernization, and cloud service implementation. The company is committed to diversity and inclusion, believing that the best talent can be found worldwide. Wizeline is a rapidly growing company and has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for four consecutive years. For more information, and to explore career opportunities, go to www.wizeline.com.

