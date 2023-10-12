Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that Phil Pang, M.D., Ph.D., Vir’s Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Interim Head of Research, is participating in a virtual fireside Q&A at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Conference on Wednesday, October 25, at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is an immunology company focused on combining cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent infectious diseases and other serious conditions. Vir has assembled two technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B and hepatitis delta viruses, influenza A and B, human immunodeficiency virus and COVID-19. Vir has several preclinical candidates in its pipeline, including those targeting RSV/MPV and HPV. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.