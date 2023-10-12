Rani Therapeutics to Present Abstract on RT-102 at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced that it will present an abstract on RT-102 at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) taking place on October 13-16, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.



The details of the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Daily Administration of An Oral Robotic Pill (RT-102) Safely and Reliably Delivers Teriparatide with High Bioavailability in Women Volunteers: A Phase I Study

Presentation Number: SAT-435

Presentation Type: Poster Presentation

Session: Poster Session I

Date & Time: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 1:30pm-3:00pm PT

Location: Vancouver Convention Centre

Presenter: Arvinder Dhalla, PhD

Information about ASBMR 2023 may be accessed at https://www.asbmr.org/annual-meeting.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology. For more information, visit www.ranitherapeutics.com.

