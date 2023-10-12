Xtant Medical Highlights Growing Product Portfolio at NASS 2023

BELGRADE, Mont., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced it will exhibit its suite of orthobiologics and spinal fixation products at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 2023 Annual Meeting, which will be held October 18-21 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA.



“In recent years, we have dramatically expanded our product portfolio, most notably with the introductions of the highly popular OsteoFactor and OsteoVive Plus products and the newly added Coflex and CoFix products,” said Sean Browne, Chief Executive Officer of Xtant Medical. “Spinal surgeons and physicians recognize the critical patient benefits from our complementary biologics and fixation product offerings. We are proud that Xtant remains at the forefront of innovative spinal solutions, and look forward to showcasing our deep portfolio at NASS.”

Physicians, surgeons and members of the financial community interested in learning more about Xtant’s products can visit Xtant’s Booth #1603 or contact Marketing@xtantmedical.com.

About the North American Spine Society

NASS a global multidisciplinary medical organization dedicated to fostering the highest quality, ethical, value-based and evidenced-based spine care by promoting education, research and advocacy. NASS is comprised of more than 8,000 members from several disciplines, including orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, physiatry, neurology, radiology, anesthesiology, research and physical therapy. For more information, visit www.spine.org, NASS’ Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn channels.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols ™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

