SBA Unveils Guest Lineup for Small Business Cyber Summit

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will host its Small Business Cyber Summit during Cybersecurity Awareness Month this October, with free educational webinars for small business owners on Wednesday, Oct. 18 and 25, and Nov. 1. This year's summit is part of the Biden-Harris Administration's renewed commitment to unlocking digital tools to help our economy and small businesses grow while strengthening our country's cybersecurity apparatus.

The cybersecurity series supports America's 33 million small businesses with tools, tips, and resources from the federal government and subject matter experts to bolster their cybersecurity infrastructure, in addition to exploring new trends, challenges, and opportunities facing entrepreneurs.

"The rapidly evolving and interconnected world continues to present new challenges for small-business owners, and it is our objective to empower them with timely and turnkey tools they can integrate now. Through our SBA Cyber Summit, the goal is to bolster the confidence and the know-how of our resilient U.S. small businesses to deal with these cyber challenges head-on," said SBA Associate Administrator of the Office of Entrepreneurial Development Mark Madrid.

Registration for this event is open to the public. Sign up at https://bit.ly/SBACyberSummit2023 and follow the summit on social media with the hashtag #SBACyberSummit.

The list of keynote and panel speakers includes:

Isabella Casillas Guzman, SBA Administrator (keynote address)

Dilawar Syed, SBA Deputy Administrator

Mark Madrid, SBA Associate Administrator for the Office of Entrepreneurial Development (OED)

Lisa Gevelber, Managing Director of Grow with Google and Chief Marketing Officer, Google Americas Region

Drenan Dudley, White House Office of the National Cyber Director - Assistant National Cyber Director

Diedra Henry-Spires, SBA Senior Advisor to the Administrator

Jen Easterly, Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Vint Cerf, Google Chief Internet Evangelist ("Father of the Internet")

Farooq A. Mitha, Department of Defense Director for Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP)

Craig Newmark, Craig Newmark Philanthropies

Derrick Davis, Department of Defense Director for Industrial Cyber Security (OSBP)

Christopher Schroeder, Next Billion Ventures Co-Founder

Karen Evans, Cyber Readiness Institute Managing Director

Christina Hale, SBA Assistant Administrator for Office of Women’s Business Ownership (OWBO)

Kelvin Moore, SBA Chief Information Security Officer

Ying McGuire, CEO of the Minority Supplier Development Council

Aikta Marcoulier, SBA Regional Administrator for the Rocky Mountain region

Jacob Blacksten, Delaware Small Business Development Center Digital Solutions Manager

Earl Gregorich, Greenville Area Small Business Development Centers Area Manager

Vincent Rendony, UTSA SBDC Center for Government Contracting Project Manager

Sergio Alvares, Vermont Small Business Development Center (VtSBDC) Statewide Advisor, Strategic Projects

Scott Taber, Michigan Small Business Development Center Cybersecurity Awareness Program Specialist

Patrick Brown, DaStor Director of Strategic Partnerships

Connor Swalm, Phin Security CEO

Chris Marchak, Lyons Insurance Risk Management Advisor

Nicholas Vigneur, CEO of CyberNik LLC

Jack Sterling, CloudHound Owner

Mike Snively, AT-NET Services

Jim Johnson, South Carolina SBDC Consultant

Maria Shelton, Ardian Technologies Inc.

Nathalie Molina Niño, Known Holdings

Ashely Podhradsky DSc, Dakota State University VP Research and Economic Development

Kelly Perdew, Moonshots Capital Managing General Partner

Blake Hall, ID.me Inc. CEO

Randal D. Pinkett, BCT Partners Co-Founder

Jack Bienko, SBA Cybersecurity Education Director

Additional small business owners and experts participating in interactive sessions

To learn more about how to secure your small business, visit https://www.sba.gov/business-guide/manage-your-business/strengthen-your-cybersecurity

About the SBA's 2023 Small Business Cyber Summit

The summit will feature various speakers, including SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, SBA Deputy Secretary Dilawar Syed, SBA Associate Administrator Mark Madrid, SBA Resource Partners, Small Business Development Centers, the SBA Small Business Digital Alliance, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the FBI, business chambers, state government partners, experts from the public and private sectors, major technology platforms and award-winning business coaches.





Comprised of digestible and compact segments, attendees will have the opportunity to network and access practical tips, problem-solving strategies, industry trends, threat avoidance, and small business testimonials to learn how to help small business owners defend themselves against cyberattacks.

Cyberattacks are a growing threat to small businesses and the U.S. economy. According to the FBI's Internet Crime Report , the cost of cybercrimes against the small business community reached $3.31 billion in 2022.

Small businesses are attractive targets because they have information that cybercriminals want, and they typically lack the security infrastructure of larger businesses.

Surveys have shown that a majority of small-business owners feel their businesses are vulnerable to a cyberattack. Yet many businesses cannot afford professional IT solutions, have limited time to devote to cybersecurity, or do not know where to begin. The SBA Cyber Summit will address these formidable challenges with turnkey solutions.

