UIC Law’s Writing Resource Center to Host National Day on Writing Event

Chicago, IL, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UIC Law’s nationally ranked Writing Resource Center will host, "Write Chicago: Words and Power," in honor of National Day on Writing on Thursday, October 19, 2023, from 12:00 -1:30 p.m. CT via Zoom. The National Day on Writing is an initiative of the National Council of Teachers of English intended to amplify and celebrate the essential importance of writing.

The 90-minute event is open to all members of the Chicago community and beyond and will feature a dynamic group of professional writers discussing storytelling as a tool for advocacy, change, and empowerment. The 2023 panel will include the perspectives of three prominent professionals who believe in the universal value of strong writing skills.

Journalist, communication consultant, and Founder of Comunicaciones VERSAT LLC., Vanesa Baerga will join as one of the featured speakers. Additionally, UIC Law professor, scholar, and Associate Director of Lawyering Skills Cynthia D. Bond will lend her expertise. Finally, Loevy & Loevy civil rights attorney, Policy Advisor, and former Director of the Justice, Equity, and Opportunity (JEO) Initiative for the State of Illinois, Quinn K. Rallins will join the panel. The discussion will be moderated by Danielle McCain, Interim Director of the Writing Resource Center.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit the UIC Law Writing Resource Center website.

###

About the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law

The University of Illinois at Chicago School of Law is a part of the University of Illinois – Chicago’s largest university and only public Carnegie Research 1 Institution. Its mission is to make a difference in the lives of students and the community. Located in the heart of the city’s legal, financial and commercial districts, UIC Law is recognized as one of the most diverse law schools in the nation and is a leader in providing access to underrepresented students. From our nationally recognized faculty and programs to the impact of our legal clinics, we prepare students with the knowledge, skills, experience and values to change lives. For more information, visit https://law.uic.edu/.

Attachment