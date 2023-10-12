Australia Wood Pellets Market Size, Share, Growth, Emerging Trends | Market Report and Forecast, 2023-2030 by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australia Wood Pellets Market is estimated at a value of US$ 75.3 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 4.6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Wood pellets are a type of biomass fuel comprised mostly of compressed organic materials. Sawdust, wood chips, bark, and other wood waste products are compressed under high pressure to make small, cylindrical pellets. These pellets are utilized for a variety of applications, including home heating, industrial processes, and power generation.

Demand for wood pellets has increased as a result of government regulations and incentives encouraging the use of renewable energy sources. Subsidies, tax credits, and feed-in tariffs are frequently included in these policies, making it financially feasible for enterprises and people to move to biomass-based energy sources.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Australia Wood Pellets market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including application, end use and geography/regions (including Western Australia, Southern Australia, Eastern Australia, Northern and Central Australia) . The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the Australia Wood Pellets market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units/Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Australia Wood Pellets market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Australia Wood Pellets Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on application, over the forecast period, the heating application segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.5%. The growing demand for wood pellets in the commercial and residential heating sectors is prompting manufacturers to create them in large quantities.

On the basis of end use, the residential segment accounted for the majority of revenue in 2022 and is predicted to expand at a rapid pace over the forecast period.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 75.3 million Market Size Forecast US$ 103.2 million Growth Rate 4.6% Key Market Drivers Reduces reliance on fossil-based source of energy

Wood pellets offer consistent heat output

Reusing forest waste Companies Profiled EcoPellets

Ensyn

Proviro Group

Pellet Experts Pty Ltd.

Altus Renewables Limited

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Australia Wood Pellets market include,

In June 2020, Altus Renewables announced a long-term partnership with a significant Japanese corporation. Over a 10-year period, 110,000 metric tonnes of wood pellets will be exported from its Queensland production facility to the Japanese market.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Australia Wood Pellets market growth include EcoPellets, Ensyn, Proviro Group, Pellet Experts Pty Ltd., and Altus Renewables Limited, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Australia Wood Pellets market based on application, end use, and region

Australia Wood Pellets Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Heating Power Generation CHP

Australia Wood Pellets Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End Use Residential Commercial Industrial

Australia Wood Pellets Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Australia Wood Pellets Market Western Australia Southern Australia Eastern Australia Northern and Central Australia



Key Questions Answered in the Wood Pellets Report:

What will be the market value of the Australia Wood Pellets market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Australia Wood Pellets market?

What are the market drivers of the Australia Wood Pellets market?

What are the key trends in the Australia Wood Pellets market?

Which is the leading region in the Australia Wood Pellets market?

What are the major companies operating in the Australia Wood Pellets market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Australia Wood Pellets market?

