CLA Wealth Advisors Named to Barron’s 2023 Top 100 RIA Firms List

New York, New York, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced today Barron’s recently named CLA Wealth Advisors (CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC), an SEC-registered investment advisor, to its Top 100 RIA Firms list.

CLA Wealth Advisors ranked 50th, marking the sixth year the firm has been recognized by the publication, which provides in-depth news, analysis, and commentary on investments and markets.

CLA Wealth Advisors was also ranked fifth in Accounting Today’s 2023 Top Firms by Assets Under Management (AUM) Wealth Magnets list.

Barron’s list features the top registered independent advisory (RIA) firms in the United States, ranking them on a variety of factors, such as:

Assets managed

Regulatory record

Staffing levels and diversity

Technology spending

Succession planning

“CLA Wealth Advisors is a nationally recognized RIA whose local advisors across the country help clients achieve their personal, business, and legacy goals,” said Clayton Bland, chief wealth advisory officer. “We are honored to be recognized by Barron’s again and to be able to serve our clients by providing comprehensive wealth planning strategies and other seamless services.”

CLA Wealth Advisors works with more than 7,000 privately held business owners, senior corporate executives, professionals, families, and institutions. The firm’s experienced, multidisciplinary teams provide financial planning, investment, tax, and risk management services.

At the time of the Accounting Today survey, CLA Wealth Advisors had $10.73 billion in AUM, placing it fifth on the prestigious list of “wealth magnets,” and the top CPA financial advisors by AUM in the publication’s annual report.

For more information about CLA Wealth Advisors, visit CLAconnect.com/services/wealth-advisory.

Barron’s awarded the 2023 #50 Top RIA Firms ranking to CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC based on data compiled for CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors. Barron’s publishes this list based upon a number of criteria and the firms’ filings with the SEC were used to cross-check the data provided to Barron’s. The listing includes the firms’ numbers of clients, advisors, offices, and state locations.

Accounting Today’s “The Top Firms by AUM” 2023 ranking was assembled using data from Audit Analytics. Submissions were received from more than 200 firms. In most cases, firm names are those of the financial planning/advisory subsidiary, not the CPA firm. Firms were ranked by their total assets under management (AUM). The AUM figures were for a variety of dates, but none earlier than year-end 2022. CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors did not pay a fee to participate in this ranking.

These publications and their research firms independently set their ranking criteria and CLA Wealth Advisors has no influence on the criteria. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications are not indicative of a firm’s future performance nor do they evaluate the quality of services provided to clients or guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if CLA Wealth Advisors is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of CLA Wealth Advisors by any of its clients.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With more than 8,500 people, nearly 130 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.