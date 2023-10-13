Global Acai Berry Market likely to expand with a CAGR of 4.2% by 2033, reaching US$ 2,500.5 million | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acai berry market is on the brink of reaching a substantial valuation, projected to reach US$ 1,656.7 million by 2023. The growth is primarily driven by the burgeoning interest and insights surrounding the beverage packaging market. The trend is expected to open doors to new opportunities within the market, with a projected CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the market is poised to soar to an estimated total valuation of around US$ 2,500.5 million.



The acai berry market has witnessed a sustained global expansion, driven by the increasing consumption of superfoods among diverse populations worldwide. The remarkable growth can be attributed to the myriad nutritional benefits of acai berries, making them a highly sought-after ingredient in the food and beverage industries.

Among the most prominent advantages linked to acai berries are their potential anticancer properties, their contribution to enhanced cardiovascular health, and their role in reducing the risk of major cognitive illnesses such as Parkinson and Alzheimer. Acai berries have gained popularity as weight loss supplements, further fueling their demand. The versatile berries have also found applications in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, reflecting their growing significance in various sectors.

The increasing awareness of the health benefits offered by acai berries is a primary driver of the consistent global demand for these superfruits. For instance, there is a growing demand for acai berries to support heart health, with consumers recognizing their potential.

Another noteworthy trend propelling the acai berry market is its utilization in the cosmetics and personal care industries, aligning with global consumer preferences for organic cosmetics. The heightened demand for organic cosmetics is particularly pronounced among consumers with significant disposable income, spanning developing and developed economies.

The rising popularity of natural nutritional supplements in developed markets has further driven the demand for acai berries. The role of online channels in distributing acai berry products has expanded across various regions worldwide.

As the world continues to recognize the nutritional prowess of acai berries, their prevalence in diverse industries and growing accessibility through online platforms are set to propel their prominence further, solidifying their status as a global superfood sensation.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The market valuation in 2022 was US$ 1,600 million.

The valuation of the market in 2018 was US$ 1,467.9 million.

Based on applications, nutraceuticals will register at a market share of 50.23% by 2033.

The acai berry market size expanded at 2.17% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Japan is estimated to reach a market share of 8.99% in 2023.

Brazil experiences significant growth, with a projected market share of 11.9% in 2023.

“Rising awareness and a noticeable shift towards healthier alternatives are responsible for the surge in demand for acai berry nutraceuticals market,” comments Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

The sector possesses a considerable assortment of market contributors. Innovation and research assume a crucial role among these entities, primarily emphasizing incorporating environmentally sustainable product ranges as a fundamental element of their production initiatives. Additionally, they deploy various expansion tactics, such as partnerships, corporate mergers and acquisitions, and thorough examination of regulatory authorizations, to reinforce their foothold in the market.

Some of the key developments are

Organic acai products are provided by Sambazon, Inc. The products encompass a wide range of offerings, including acai juice blends, functional blends, supplements, frozen items, and Amazon energy products. Acai orange juice and whole-food protein smoothies are part of their product line.

Sambazon is a socially and environmentally conscious company committed to leveraging organic food and beverages as vehicles for positive change. They ethically source Amazon Superfoods such as açaí, acerola, and guarana to create fresh juices, smoothies, and frozen products that deliver innovative nutrition, exceptional flavor, and a heightened sense of awareness.

Key Companies Profiled in the Market

Sambazon, Inc

Acai Roots, inc.

Acai Frooty

Nativo Acai

Acai Exotic LLC

Jamba Juice Inc

Sunfood

Phyto Nutraceutical's

Naked Juice Company

The Coca-Cola Company

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global acai berry market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the acai berry market is segmented based on Form (Pulp, Dried), By Application (Food and Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Others), Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).

Key Segments of the Acai Berry Market

By Form:

Pulp

Dried

By Application:

Food and Beverage

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



