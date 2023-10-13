SOME Opens Roberts Residences, A New Affordable Housing Building In Northeast Washington

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, SOME (So Others Might Eat), a DC-based nonprofit focused on combating poverty and homelessness, unveiled its newest addition to the D.C. skyline with the official opening of Roberts Residences at 1515 North Capitol Street NE.



The 92,000 square-foot, 15-story building, now the tallest in Ward 5, stands as a testament to the ongoing commitment to provide affordable, high-quality housing to underserved residents in the nation's capital.

"Today, with the unveiling of Roberts Residences, we are not just celebrating a building. We're recognizing a dream realized, the power of collaboration, and the enduring spirit of our community,” said Ralph Boyd, president and CEO of SOME. “This building also reflects a shared achievement, made possible through the steadfast commitment of partners such as the Department of Housing and Community Development and the D.C. Housing Finance Agency. Our gratitude extends to JP Morgan Chase, Lument, and Enterprise for their unwavering belief and support in our mission."

Roberts Residences is designed for single adults, with 75 units reserved for people earning below 30% of the Area Median Income (AMI) and all units allocated for those below 50% AMI. Through a partnership with D.C. Housing Authority (DCHA), 75 out of the 139 units are subsidized, ensuring residents contribute only 30% of their rent based on their income, with DCHA covering up to the remaining 70% for subsidized units.

"Delivering this project ahead of schedule, even amid challenges, underscores our dedication to community-driven projects,” said Bill Bartling, Vice President and Business Unit Leader at Clark Construction, the company responsible for the state-of-the-art development. “We expect Roberts Residences to become a cornerstone of the neighborhood and are proud to have partnered with SOME in bringing this vision to life."

Drawing from its history of effectively using diverse financial mechanisms, JP Morgan Chase has been instrumental in bringing projects like Roberts Residences to fruition.

“Roberts Residences will have a tremendous impact on the community and the District residents who call it home,” said Caitlin Gossens, Senior Commercial Banker at JPMorgan Chase. “Chase is committed to helping SOME create quality, stable homes and providing supportive services for residents transitioning out of homelessness. Through their tireless efforts, SOME is closing the housing gap in our nation’s capital and is transforming lives.”

Tenants are scheduled to move into their new homes later this month. The building's strategic location, just blocks from SOME’s main campus on O Street NW, ensures residents have ready access to emergency, social, and healthcare services. Furthermore, residents benefit from amenities like a computer lab, library, classroom space, gym, and Wi-Fi-enabled rooms — all aimed at fostering a sense of community and viability.

“Over the life of this project, thousands of people will call this property their home. With SOME’s extensive supportive services, which include financial planning, employment support, health services and vocational programming, the Roberts Residences will be a launchpad for many people to gain their footing and move up to find financial stability,” said Scott Hutter, Director of Multifamily Lending at DC Housing Finance Agency. “SOME’s unwavering commitment to social justice through housing is unrivaled. At DCHFA, it's a privilege to continue to work with them and we look forward to doing so much more.”

To learn more, visit SOME.org/Housing .

About SOME

Since 1970, SOME has been a care provider and a beacon of hope to residents in our nation’s capital. Our services are available to individuals, families, senior citizens, veterans, and those affected by physical or mental illness. We strive to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness daily through our comprehensive Whole Person Care approach. To learn more, visit SOME.org .



Contact

Kerry-Ann Hamilton

Consulting Group

kerry@kahconsultinggroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ec035ce-1837-4804-9f06-eb11855996ce