Meriaura Group Oyj: Savosolar's solar thermal system delivery to Bauer Holzenergie in Bad Rappenau, Germany, begins

Meriaura Group Plc

Company announcement, Insider information 13 October at 8.30 am (CEST)

Inside information: Meriaura Energy - Savosolar's solar thermal system delivery to Bauer Holzenergie in Bad Rappenau, Germany, begins

In June, Meriaura Energy Oy - Savosolar signed a contract with Bauer Holzenergie GmbH u. Co.KG for the turnkey delivery of a solar thermal system worth approximately 9 million euros to Bad Rappenau, Germany. The delivery contract was conditional on a building permit.

The parties have agreed to start the project after a delay in the building permit process. The delivery of the solar thermal system will commence immediately, and its commissioning will take place in 2024.

Kirsi Suopelto, CEO of Meriaura Group Oyj: "We are pleased that our system design and project management teams in Vantaa, as well as our personnel manufacturing solar thermal collectors in Mikkeli, can now move from preparatory work to the next phase of the project.”

MERIAURA GROUP PLC

Further information:

CEO Kirsi Suopelto

Tel: +358 505 602 349

Email: kirsi.suopelto@meriaura.com



Meriaura Group Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 13 October at 8.30 am (CEST) by the aforementioned person.



Meriaura Group in brief

Meriaura Group has two business areas: Maritime Logistics and Renewable Energy.

The Maritime Logistics business (Meriaura Ltd) is a significant driver of dry freight and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company offers its customers competitive and environmentally sustainable maritime transport services while reducing carbon emissions from maritime transport. Long-term charter agreements, a modern fleet and a strong market position in renewable energy construction projects provide an opportunity for cargo that supports environmentally friendly solutions. As part of maritime logistics, VG-EcoFuel Ltd manufactures recycled biofuels from bio and recycled oils produced as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy business (Meriaura Energy Ltd - Savosolar) designs and delivers clean energy production systems as turnkey deliveries. At the heart of the systems are large-scale solar thermal systems, which are implemented using the company's own efficient solar thermal collectors. In addition, other energy production and storage technologies can be connected to the systems. The company has taken solar thermal technology to a new level, and its collectors feature patented, nano-coated direct flow absorbers. With this leading technology, Meriaura Energy helps its customers produce clean and competitive energy.

Meriaura Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden as MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as MERIH.



www.meriauragroup.com