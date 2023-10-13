Flash News: OKX Ventures Discloses Investments in DeFi Projects Aark Digital, dappOS and 0xScope via September Report

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures , the investment arm of leading global crypto exchange and Web3 company OKX , has issued updates for the day of October 13, 2023.



OKX Ventures Discloses Investments in DeFi Projects Aark Digital, dappOS and 0xScope via September Report

OKX Ventures today released its September Report , which discloses its investment in three DeFi projects:

Aark Digital , a peer-to-peer perpetual DEX on Arbitrum that is specifically designed for professional traders.

, an operating protocol that manages crypto infrastructure for its users. 0xScope , a data intelligence platform that offers a knowledge graph protocol for Web2 and Web3 data.

Its latest investment report also highlighted the growing trend of DeFi projects and the prospects of SocialFi projects. Notably, Friend.tech ’s Total Value Locked (TVL) has surpassed 30,000 ETH, driving the growth of SocialFi projects like Farcaster and other Friend.tech competitors. These well-funded projects are expected to contribute to the development of larger-scale SocialFi, GameFi and other applications.

OKX Ventures, known for its long-term structural value investments, has already invested in 300+ global projects in just two years. To read its latest investment recap, click here .

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company OKX. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

Find out more about OKX Ventures here .

