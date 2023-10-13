Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market to witness a Whopping 13.7% CAGR until 2031, Reaching USD 13.9 billion: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The assistive technologies for the visually impaired market is expected to reach US$ 13.9 billion by 2031, expanding a CAGR of 13.7%. Companies in the assistive technologies for the visually impaired market are increasing the availability of braille devices, mobility products, and information communication technologies during the ongoing pandemic.



Companies are making efforts to meet standards set by the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the requirements highlighted in the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Market players are focusing on meeting the needs of minority groups already living with health inequities.

Apart from braille computers and AI backpacks, companies in the assistive technologies for visually impaired market are unlocking revenue opportunities in audiobooks and electronic books to expand revenue streams. Reading machines are being replaced with audiobooks such as Audible and electronic books, including Kindle that allow individuals with low vision to adjust the content’s text size and customize the contrast of the page.

An increasing number of start-ups are tapping revenue opportunities in the assistive technologies for visually impaired market. Low vision apps and software are storming the market to help individuals with visual impairment to easily navigate on-screen.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2023, the assistive technology for visually impaired market is valued at US$ 5 billion.

From 2023 to 2031, the market is poised to expand by 2.8x.

By product type, braille computers are expected to emerge as key revenue powerhouses.

By end-user, the technology is mostly deployed across enterprises & social organizations.

Low vision devices, especially magnifying glasses, are expected to be the second most sought-after product type.



Key Drivers encouraging uptake of Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired

The introduction of artificial intelligence backpack is ushering significant changes in assistive technologies for the visually impaired market. AI is helping visually impaired individuals to navigate independently.

Market stakeholders should collaborate with researchers to develop backpacks integrated with AI software, a GPS module, and a 4K camera. They should increase R&D in computer vision to innovate in backpacks that are embedded with an AI camera to view the wearer’s surroundings.

Companies in the assistive technologies for the visually impaired market are taking cues from these innovations to develop backpacks that work with a laptop or a computer to notify the wearer of signs or obstacles via Bluetooth earbuds.



Regional Profiling of the Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Landscape

North America is expected to generate high growth opportunities for assistive technologies for the visually impaired. According to the National Eye Institute, there will be a large increase in demand for assistive technologies in the United States by 2050 because of the predicted doubling of the population of visually impaired people.

In addition, the government has put in place a number of policies and programs to encourage the creation and use of assistive technologies for the blind, which is expected to further accelerate market growth in this area.

Due to the rising frequency of visual impairment in the region, particularly in countries like India and China, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth rate in the upcoming years. The need for assistive technologies for the blind is expected to rise because of the region's expanding middle class and strengthening healthcare system.

Moreover, growing public and organizational knowledge of the advantages of assistive technologies is expected to support the market's expansion in the area.

Competitive Landscape

The following players are active in the assistive technologies for visually impaired landscape:

Amedia Networks Inc.

VFO

Cambium Learning

Dolphin Computer Access Ltd.

Access Ingenuity

American Thermoform

LVI Low Vision International

ViewPlus

Humanware Australia Pty Ltd.

Freedom Scientific, Inc.

Nippon Telesoft, Co. Ltd

OrCam Technologies

Key Market Developments

Dolphin Computer Access Ltd. announced new updates to its SuperNova and Dolphin ScreeReader 22.03 in June 2023. These include essential fixes for browsing web pages including Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and the SuperNova Item Folder; fixes for Arabic and Hebrew languages, and additional features in the Magnifier and Speech edition of SuperNova.

announced new updates to its and in These include essential fixes for browsing web pages including Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and the SuperNova Item Folder; fixes for Arabic and Hebrew languages, and additional features in the Magnifier and Speech edition of SuperNova. In September 2023, Lexia , part of Cambium Learning , introduced the Lexia LTRS® Science of Reading Grant Contest for K-5 teachers in the United States. The contest will offer grants to 120 recipients, providing them with no-cost access to the Lexia LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling) professional learning.

, part of , introduced the Lexia for K-5 teachers in the United States. The contest will offer grants to 120 recipients, providing them with no-cost access to the Lexia LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling) professional learning. Lexia LETRS professional learning is a two-year literacy-focused course that provides teachers with deep knowledge to be language and literacy experts in the science of reading.



Key Market Segments

Product Type

Educational Devices & Software Braille Duplicators & Writers Braille Computers Mathematical & Science Devices Reading Machines Others

Mobility Devices Canes Others

Low Vision Devices Smart Glasses VTS Link Magnifying Lenses Others



End-user

Blind Schools

Enterprises & Social Organizations

Personal Use

Federation & Hospital

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



