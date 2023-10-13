Growth Opportunities in Minimally Invasive Cosmetic and Aesthetic Procedures: Targeted Skin Care Platforms, along with AI and Robotics, Drive the Future of the Industry

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Minimally Invasive Cosmetic and Aesthetic Procedures" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report explores emerging opportunities for growth and technological advancements in the field of minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic procedures.
It encompasses various segments, including skin resurfacing, skin tightening, lipolysis, microcurrent, microinjection, and acoustic technologies. The report also examines the impact of enabling technologies, particularly robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), on the landscape of minimally invasive aesthetic procedures.
Traditional cosmetic surgeries often entail extended hospital stays, higher postoperative risks, lengthier recovery periods, and increased costs compared to minimally invasive techniques. Moreover, invasive surgical procedures can be associated with postoperative concerns related to mental well-being.
Numerous studies have indicated that patients undergoing procedures like abdominoplasty, facelifts, and other invasive cosmetic surgeries may be at risk of experiencing postoperative depression and anxiety. In contrast, patients opting for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures face lower or minimal treatment risks and typically have minimal downtime post-procedure.
Furthermore, research has shown that individuals who undergo minimally invasive and noninvasive procedures often experience improvements in neuropsychiatric and social well-being. Consequently, there is a growing demand for targeted, minimally invasive, and noninvasive aesthetic treatments, often referred to as 'tweakments.' These procedures aim to enhance skin health and boost overall patient confidence without the need for extensive surgery or extended recovery periods.
The study answers the following questions:
- How do industry growth drivers and restraints impact the minimally invasive aesthetic space?
- What are the emerging technologies and innovations across minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic practices?
- Who are the leading patent applicants in this industry?
- What are the industry dynamics from funding and partnership perspectives?
- What are the key growth opportunities in this sector?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Minimally Invasive Aesthetic Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3 Laser-based Skin Resurfacing Technologies
- Overview of Laser-based Resurfacing Technologies
- Emerging Laser-based Skin Resurfacing Technologies
- Key Innovators in Laser-based Skin Resurfacing Technologies
4 Dermabrasion-based Skin Resurfacing Technologies
- Overview of Dermabrasion
- Emerging Dermabrasion Technologies
- Key Innovators in Microdermabrasion Technologies
5 Soft Tissue Tightening Technologies
- Overview of Soft Tissue Tightening
- Emerging Skin Tightening Technologies
- Key Innovators in Skin Tightening Technologies
6 Lipolysis Technologies
- Overview of Lipolysis Technologies
- Emerging Lipolysis Technologies
- Innovations in Lipolysis Technologies
7 Other Technologies
- Overview of Other Minimally Invasive Technologies
- Other Key Minimally Invasive Technologies
- Innovations in Other Technologies
8 Enabling Technologies: Robotics and AI
- Overview of Enabling Technologies for Aesthetic Procedures
- Emerging Enabling Technologies
- Key Innovators in Enabling Technologies
9 Industry Dynamics
- Patent Landscape Overview for Minimally Invasive Aesthetic Skincare Technologies
- Patent Landscape Overview for Robotics and AI in Aesthetics
- Snapshot of Industry Funding
- Snapshot of the Collaborative Landscape
- Key Industry Takeaways
10 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Convergence of Robotics and AI in Aesthetics
- Growth Opportunity 2: Clinical-grade At-home Aesthetic Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3: Standardized Skin Aging Algorithms
11 Next Steps
