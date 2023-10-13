China's Position in the Global Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry: 2023 Insights - Navigating the Evolving Landscape

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China's Position in Global Manufacturing: A Comparison of China's Emerging Position vs Established Regions' Manufacturing Capacity and Production" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an insight into the historical trends while keeping an eye on the industry's outlook.

Navigating the Evolving Landscape of China's Biopharmaceutical Industry

This comprehensive report offers a deep dive into emerging trends and opportunities within China's biopharmaceutical sector. Drawing upon data from the 20th Annual Report and Survey of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing, this analysis serves as a vital resource for decision-makers seeking to comprehend the dynamic shifts occurring in China's biopharmaceutical landscape.

Informed Strategic Decision-Making

By comparing insights from China's biomanufacturing industry to global trends, this report equips decision-makers with the knowledge needed to make informed and strategic choices. It sheds light on historical trends while keeping a keen eye on the industry's future outlook.

Whether contemplating market entry or evaluating investment opportunities, this report provides invaluable insights to guide decision-making processes.

Highlights of the Report

Key Biomanufacturing Trend of 2023

Average Cost for Primary Recombinant Protein

Titer Ranges for mAbs at Various Production Scales

Current Percent of Total Capacity for Facility Operation

Capacity Constraints Today

Downstream Bioprocessing Steps Creating Overall Capacity Constraints

Important Areas to Avoid Significant Capacity Constraints

Budget and Funding Percentage Changes over the Next 12 Months

Actions to Reduce Overall Bioprocessing Costs During Past 12 Months

Single-use/Disposable Biomanufacturing Systems

Change in Spending on Outsourcing for Manufacturing Next 12 Months

Key Topics Covered:

1. Single Most Important Biomanufacturing Trend/Operational Area Industry Must Focus Efforts for 2023

2. Novel Bioprocessing Systems/Innovations Facilities Plan to Evaluate in the Next 12 Months

3. Average Cost for Facility's Primary Recombinant Protein Manufactured at Facility (per gram)

4. Range and Averages of Titers for mAbs Obtained at Various Production Scales

5. Current Percent of Total Capacity for Facility Operation, by Production System

6. Production Capacity Constraints for Facilities Today

7. Downstream Bioprocessing Steps Creating Overall Capacity Constraints

8. Areas to Address for Industry to Avoid Significant Capacity Constraints

9. Budget and Funding Percentage Changes Over the Next 12 Months

10. Actions to Reduce Overall Bioprocessing Costs During the Past 12 Months

11. Percentage of Facilities' Unit Operations that are "Single-Use or Disposable"

12. Change in Spending on OUTSOURCING for R&D or Manufacturing in the Next 12 Months

13. Current Outsourcing for the Following Activities by Facilities

14. Top NEW Bioprocessing Expenditures in the Past Year

