RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Auction date2023-10-13
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln150 +/- 150
Total bid volume, SEK mln425
Volume sold, SEK mln150 
Number of bids10 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.286 %
Lowest yield1.278 %
Highest accepted yield1.300 %
% accepted at highest yield       50.00 

 

Auction date2023-10-13
Loan3111
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln250 +/- 250
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,285
Volume sold, SEK mln250 
Number of bids20 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.230 %
Lowest yield1.222 %
Highest accepted yield1.242 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 



 