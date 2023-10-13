RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2023-10-13
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|150 +/- 150
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|425
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|150
|Number of bids
|10
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|1.286 %
|Lowest yield
|1.278 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.300 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|50.00
|Auction date
|2023-10-13
|Loan
|3111
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007045745
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|250 +/- 250
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|1,285
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|250
|Number of bids
|20
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|1.230 %
|Lowest yield
|1.222 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.242 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00