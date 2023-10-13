Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Incubators Market Research Report 2020-2029 with 2023 as the Base Year - Product Innovations/Developments by Major Players, Capacity Expansions, M&As, JVs

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Incubators Market - Types, Capacities and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews, analyzes, and projects the global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Incubators market for the period 2020-2029 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2023 through 2029

CO2 Incubators, also known as gassed incubators, serve as critical tools in cultivating cell and tissue cultures by creating a controlled atmosphere. The parameters that must align seamlessly with cell culture requirements encompass temperature, humidity, pH, oxygen levels, and carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations, all of which are pivotal for fostering the proper growth of cells.

North America reigns as the primary global market for CO2 Incubators, bolstered by its robust research and development infrastructure and the presence of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical giants.

The region's demand for these devices is further driven by a substantial increase in chronic disease cases, necessitating intensive research and development efforts in cell and tissue engineering to achieve successful clinical outcomes.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), surpassing 6% during the analysis period spanning from 2023 to 2029. This rapid growth can be attributed to various factors, including the region's burgeoning healthcare sector and increasing investments in research and development.

As Asia-Pacific continues to evolve as a significant player in the global landscape, the demand for CO2 Incubators is expected to escalate, driven by the need for advanced cell and tissue culture solutions.

Research Findings & Coverage

The worldwide market for Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Incubators is analyzed in this report with respect to types, capacities, applications, major geographic regions, and key countries

Global market share analysis for CO2 Incubators based on the segmentation mentioned above and current market size estimation, revenue projections for the analysis period through 2029

The study discusses major growth trends, R&D, technology updates, statutory regulations, and emerging applications of CO2 Incubators that influence the market growth

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments by the major players

The report includes 158 data tables covering market numbers by segment and region with a graphical representation of each table

Brief business profiles of major companies covered - 12

The industry guide includes the contact details for 81 companies

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 A Primer on Incubators

1.1.1.1 Components of an Incubator

1.1.1.1.1 Cabinet

1.1.1.1.2 Door

1.1.1.1.3 Control Panel

1.1.1.1.4 Thermostat

1.1.1.1.5 Perforated Shelves

1.1.1.1.6 Asbestos Door Gasket

1.1.1.1.7 L-Shaped Thermometer

1.1.1.1.8 High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters

1.1.1.1.9 Humidity and Gas Control

1.1.1.2 Operating Principle of an Incubator

1.1.1.3 Process to Run an Incubator

1.1.1.4 Types of Incubators

1.1.1.4.1 Benchtop Incubators

1.1.1.4.2 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Incubators

1.1.1.4.3 Cooled Incubators

1.1.1.4.4 Shaker Incubators

1.1.1.4.5 Portable Incubators

1.1.2 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Incubators: An Overview

1.1.2.1 A Brief History of CO2 Incubators

1.1.2.2 The Significance of CO2 in an Incubator

1.1.2.3 Maintenance of CO2 Levels

1.1.2.4 Maintenance of Humidity Levels in CO2 Incubators

1.1.2.5 Sterilization of CO2 Incubators

1.1.2.6 Working of Sensors in CO2 Incubators

1.1.2.7 Types of CO2 Incubators

1.1.2.7.1 Air-Jacketed CO2 Incubators

1.1.2.7.2 Direct Heat CO2 Incubators

1.1.2.7.3 Water-Jacketed CO2 Incubators

2. APPLICATION ANALYSIS - A MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1 Laboratory Research & Clinical Diagnostics

2.1.1 Cell Culture

2.2 In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

2.3 Other Applications

3. KEY MARKET TRENDS

3.1 Time-Lapse Technology Enhances Embryo Culture and Selection

3.2 CO2 Incubator Enhancements Drive the Market for Cell Culture Applications

3.3 Innovative Developments in IVF Technology Likely to Dent the Future Demand for CO2 Incubators

Ovarian Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Treatment

Stem Cell Treatment

Laser-Assisted Hatching

I-Womb Technique

Vitrification

Invocell or Vagincubator

Ozone Sauna Therapy

4. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Bellco Glass, Inc. (United States)

Binder GmbH (Germany)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (United States)

Eppendorf SE (Germany)

ESCO Lifesciences Group (Singapore)

LEEC Limited (United Kingdom)

Memmert Gmbh Co Kg (Germany)

Nuaire, Inc. (United States)

PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Shanghai Boxun Medical Biological Instrument Corp (China)

Sheldon Manufacturing, Inc. (United States)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (United States)

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Incubators Market Overview by Type

5.1.1 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Incubators Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.1.1 Air-Jacketed

5.1.1.2 Direct Heat

5.1.1.3 Water-Jacketed

5.2 Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Incubators Market Overview by Capacity

5.2.1 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Incubators Capacity Market Overview by Global Region

5.2.1.1 Below 100 Liters

5.2.1.2 100-200 Liters

5.2.1.3 Above 200 Liters

5.3 Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Incubators Market Overview by Application

5.3.1 Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Incubators Application Market Overview by Global Region

5.3.1.1 In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

5.3.1.2 Laboratory Research & Clinical Diagnostics

5.3.1.3 Other Applications

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

6. NORTH AMERICA

Major Market Players

Bellco Glass, Inc. (United States)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (United States)

NuAire, Inc. (United States)

Sheldon Manufacturing, Inc. (United States)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (United States)

7. EUROPE

Major Market Players

Binder GmbH (Germany)

Eppendorf SE (Germany)

LEEC Limited (United Kingdom)

Memmert GmbH Co Kg (Germany)

8. ASIA-PACIFIC

Major Market Players

ESCO Lifesciences Group (Singapore)

PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Shanghai Boxun Medical Biological Instrument Corp (China)

9. REST OF WORLD

9.1 Rest of World Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Incubators Market Overview by Type

9.2 Rest of World Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Incubators Market Overview by Capacity

9.3 Rest of World Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Incubators Market Overview by Application

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. NORTH AMERICA

2. EUROPE

3. ASIA-PACIFIC

PART D: ANNEXURE

1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2. FEEDBACK

