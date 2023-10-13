[With 9.5% CAGR] Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market to Observe Strong Growth During 2023-2030, According to RationalStat Analysis and Market Report

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market value is estimated at US$ 15.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 9.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Biologics contract manufacturing refers to the outsourcing of biopharmaceutical product manufacture and manufacturing to specialized contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), which includes vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, gene treatments, and other complicated biological medications.

Because of their effectiveness in treating diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and genetic abnormalities, the global demand for biopharmaceuticals such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and gene treatments is continuously expanding. This rising demand increases the requirement for efficient and dependable biologics contract manufacturing services.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Biologics Contract Manufacturing market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, indication, service type and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Biologics Contract Manufacturing market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of indication, oncology segment is anticipated to dominate the global Biologics contract manufacturing market with 48% market share. It is estimated to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, MABs segment was dominated the market in 2022 owing to the extensive usage of the products made by MABs.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 15.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 29.3 billion Growth Rate 9.5% Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for biologics

Rising cost of drug development

Growing complexity of biologic production

Growing emphasis on new markets Companies Profiled Wuxi Biologics

Abzena Ltd.

Lonza

Abbvie

Catalent

Eurofins CDMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bioreliance

SansungBiologics

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.

BioXcellence

AGC Biologics

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Players engaged in this market adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global biologics contract manufacturing market include,

In August 2021, Catalent, Inc. acquired RheinCell Therapeutics GmbH, a developer and manufacturer of GMP-grade human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global biologics contract manufacturing market growth include Wuxi Biologics, Abzena Ltd., Lonza, Abbvie, Catalent, Eurofins CDMO, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bioreliance, SansungBiologics, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc., and BioXcellence, AGC Biologics, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global biologics contract manufacturing market based on product, indication, service type, and region

Global Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product MABs Recombinant Protein Others

Global Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Indication Oncology Hematology Disorders Cardiovascular Disorders (CVDs) Immunological Disorders

Global Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Service Type Clinical Services Commercial Services

Global Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Biologics Contract ManufacturingMarket US Canada Latin America Biologics Contract ManufacturingMarket Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Biologics Contract ManufacturingMarket Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Biologics Contract ManufacturingMarket Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Biologics Contract ManufacturingMarket China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Biologics Contract ManufacturingMarket GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Biologics Contract Manufacturing Report:

What will be the market value of the global biologics contract manufacturing market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global biologics contract manufacturing market?

What are the market drivers of the global biologics contract manufacturing market?

What are the key trends in the global biologics contract manufacturing market?

Which is the leading region in the global biologics contract manufacturing market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Biologics Contract Manufacturing market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global biologics contract manufacturing market?

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

