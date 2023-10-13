Global Yeast Extract Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Grow by 7% to 2031 - Europe's Dominance and Asia Pacific's Growth

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yeast Extract Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Yeast extract market is expected to grow at 7.0% by 2031

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2021 to 2031 considering 2022 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2023 to 2031.

This report offers comprehensive insights into the market, featuring quantitative estimations for each micro-market across various geographical regions.

It combines quantitative data with qualitative analysis, including micro and macro-environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, Porter's Five Forces model, top-performing strategies, key investment markets, emerging trends, technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions, recommendations, and other essential market insights.

Driving Market Growth

Factors Fueling Market Expansion

The market is experiencing robust growth driven by increasing health awareness and a rising demand for natural ingredients. Yeast extract, in particular, is gaining prominence in the food industry as a substitute for monosodium glutamate (MSG). Notably, yeast extract plays a significant role in animal feed applications, promoting the growth of infants and young animals across various species.

Its immunostimulatory properties, attributed to yeast beta-glucans and mannans, offer disease protection in animals. Additionally, its antibacterial properties find applications in the pharmaceutical industry. The expanding scope of applications positions yeast extract for substantial market growth in the upcoming years.

Regional Market Dynamics

Europe's Dominance and Asia Pacific's Growth

Europe stands as the largest consumer of yeast extract and is expected to maintain its dominant position in the market. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is poised for rapid growth, driven by shifting lifestyles, increased income levels, and a preference for processed foods. These factors collectively contribute to the burgeoning demand for yeast extract in the Asia Pacific region.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Yeast Extract market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2031.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Yeast Extract market?

Which is the largest regional market for Yeast Extract market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Yeast Extract market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Yeast Extract market worldwide?

Key Players Identified in the Yeast Extract Market include but are not limited to:

Lesaffre Group

Kerry Group

Angel Yeast

Lallemand Inc.

Biospringer

Synergy Flavors

Thai Foods International Co.

Segmentation

Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Application Type

Food & Beverages

Soups

Processed Food

Dairy Products

Bakery

Sauces & Savory Flavors

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Microbial Nutrients

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others (Biofuel & Biomass Production)

Product Type

Yeast Autolysates

Yeast Beta-Glucan

Yeast Derivatives

Region Segment (2021 - 2031; US$ Million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

UK and European Union

UK

Germany

Spain

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

