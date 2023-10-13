Global Yeast Extract Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Grow by 7% to 2031 - Europe's Dominance and Asia Pacific's Growth

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yeast Extract Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Yeast extract market is expected to grow at 7.0% by 2031
This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2021 to 2031 considering 2022 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2023 to 2031.
This report offers comprehensive insights into the market, featuring quantitative estimations for each micro-market across various geographical regions.
It combines quantitative data with qualitative analysis, including micro and macro-environment analysis, market trends, competitive intelligence, segment analysis, Porter's Five Forces model, top-performing strategies, key investment markets, emerging trends, technological analysis, case studies, strategic conclusions, recommendations, and other essential market insights.
Driving Market Growth
Factors Fueling Market Expansion
The market is experiencing robust growth driven by increasing health awareness and a rising demand for natural ingredients. Yeast extract, in particular, is gaining prominence in the food industry as a substitute for monosodium glutamate (MSG). Notably, yeast extract plays a significant role in animal feed applications, promoting the growth of infants and young animals across various species.
Its immunostimulatory properties, attributed to yeast beta-glucans and mannans, offer disease protection in animals. Additionally, its antibacterial properties find applications in the pharmaceutical industry. The expanding scope of applications positions yeast extract for substantial market growth in the upcoming years.
Regional Market Dynamics
Europe's Dominance and Asia Pacific's Growth
Europe stands as the largest consumer of yeast extract and is expected to maintain its dominant position in the market. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is poised for rapid growth, driven by shifting lifestyles, increased income levels, and a preference for processed foods. These factors collectively contribute to the burgeoning demand for yeast extract in the Asia Pacific region.
Key questions answered in this report
- What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Yeast Extract market?
- What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?
- Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2031.
- Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
- Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?
- Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Yeast Extract market?
- Which is the largest regional market for Yeast Extract market?
- What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?
- Which are the key trends driving Yeast Extract market growth?
- Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Yeast Extract market worldwide?
Key Players Identified in the Yeast Extract Market include but are not limited to:
- Lesaffre Group
- Kerry Group
- Angel Yeast
- Lallemand Inc.
- Biospringer
- Synergy Flavors
- Thai Foods International Co.
Segmentation
Grade
- Food Grade
- Feed Grade
Application Type
- Food & Beverages
- Soups
- Processed Food
- Dairy Products
- Bakery
- Sauces & Savory Flavors
- Non-alcoholic Beverages
- Alcoholic Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Animal Feed
- Microbial Nutrients
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Others (Biofuel & Biomass Production)
Product Type
- Yeast Autolysates
- Yeast Beta-Glucan
- Yeast Derivatives
Region Segment (2021 - 2031; US$ Million)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- UK and European Union
- UK
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC
- Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tgysr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.