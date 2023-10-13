Asia-Pacific Satellite Internet Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: 5G NTN Revolutionizes Satellite Connectivity, Starlink, AST Space Mobile, Kuiper, and More Compete

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Satellite Internet Market Report 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific region has experienced rapid growth in satellite broadband connectivity due to its unique geographical challenges, increasing demand for internet access, and technological advancements. This evolution has been driven by factors such as innovations in technology, regulatory changes, and the efforts of industry players.

In terms of revenue, satellite internet operators in the region generated nearly USD 900 million in 2022 following the regional launch of Starlink. This figure is expected to experience significant growth by 2030, with an average annual growth rate of 50.2%. However, the growth of the satellite broadband market is closely linked to regulatory challenges and the limited availability of spectrum. As demand for spectral frequencies increases, competition for these resources becomes more intense.

Satellite broadband's potential in the Asia-Pacific is immense. By diving deep into its market dynamics, socioeconomic impacts, environmental considerations, technological evolution, and the importance of policies and collaboration, this report offers a comprehensive overview of the opportunities and challenges the region faces.

In 2022, there were approximately 875,000 satellite broadband subscribers in the Asia-Pacific region. Australia had the highest number of subscribers, with Starlink dominating the market by attracting users from NBN. India followed closely, with legacy providers like Hughes Communications and Spectra serving a significant number of subscribers. As of September 2023, Starlink had expanded its presence to 60 countries globally, with a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

The data indicates that the number of satellite broadband subscribers in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to surpass 38 million by 2030, with significant growth anticipated. While Australia led the market in 2022, India is expected to become the primary market by 2024, depending on the government's spectrum pricing policies for LEO satellite projects. The growth rate, particularly with LEO satellites, is expected to be substantial during this forecast period.

The report also covers the latest developments in 5G NTN (Non-Terrestrial Networks), which integrates the fifth generation of mobile networks with entities such as satellites, high-altitude platforms, and unmanned aerial systems, enabling broader and more resilient communication.

Designed to address connectivity challenges in remote or challenging terrains, 5G NTN serves as an alternative and backup communication solution during disasters. It operates on various frequency bands and promises competitive latency due to the use of LEO satellites. Potential applications for 5G NTN include IoT, broadband distribution, and device-centric communication.

Despite its promise, 5G NTN faces challenges, including the capital-intensive nature of satellite deployments, regulatory concerns, and competition from advancing terrestrial networks. Key providers in this space include Starlink, AST Space Mobile, Kuiper, and others, each offering unique capabilities. The distinction between geostationary orbit (GEO) and low earth orbit (LEO) satellites is crucial; while GEOs cover larger areas, LEOs, being closer to Earth, offer lower latency but require more satellites for comprehensive coverage.

Different nations have their own regulatory frameworks, and navigating these regulations poses challenges for satellite broadband providers. Stringent rules are in place to prevent interference with existing services, making it essential to understand and comply with various licensing requirements. As the need for spectrum resources continues to grow alongside technological advancements, efficient strategies, international collaborations, and dynamic spectrum allocation will be essential in the next decade.

As of September 2023, nearly 5,000 satellites have been launched out of a proposed 12,000 to 42,000, with launches happening every 4-5 days. Each satellite has a lifespan of approximately 3.5 years. An upcoming "Gen 2" network promises enhanced speeds and user capacity.

In just 3 years, Starlink has become the leading entity in the global broadband satellite market. The analyst reports that by September 2023, Starlink had over 3.7 million subscribers globally, with the largest markets being in North America and about 400k subscribers in the Asia-Pacific region. The report anticipates Starlink 2023 revenues to surpass USD2 billion.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Starlink has formed partnerships with companies like KDDI in Japan, Data Lake and PT&T in the Philippines and Telstra, Vocus, and Optus in Australia for various services such as 4G & 5G backhaul and broadband resale.

Crucially, the Starlink project intersects with geopolitics; its comprehensive satellite coverage raises concerns about digital sovereignty, especially given Musk's decisive control over its use, as evidenced by his refusal to allow its use in certain military applications.

Facing a blend of regulatory challenges and potential strategic partnerships worldwide, Starlink's dominance in space infrastructure positions it as both a soft power tool for the U.S. and a potential source of space traffic concerns. While primarily commercial, Starlink's deep intertwining with global geopolitics is increasingly evident as it redefines connectivity norms.

Why you should buy the Asia-Pacific Satellite Internet Market report:

Benefit from the latest market opportunities

Understand the threats to your operations and investments and protect your company against future risks

Gain insights on emerging trends supporting, enhancing or disrupting your activities in the market

Get a full view of the competitive landscape to assess your market position.

Forecasts as a key input for successful budgeting and strategic business planning in the telecoms market

Target business opportunities and risks in the telecoms sector through our reviews of latest industry trends, regulatory changes and major deals, projects and investments

Assess the activities, strategy and market position of your competitors, partners and clients via our Satellite Internet Operators Profiles

Market sizing, 7-year forecasts, market insights, key satellite trends, LEO/MEO/GEO satellite developments, and also features the following:

Overall Satellite Subscriber Market Share by Country and Providers

Satellite Internet Providers Profile (Starlink, Kuiper, OneWeb, AST SpaceMobile, Lynk Global, GW China among others)

Satellite Internet Competitive Landscape

Countries covered: Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines

Satellite Internet Subscribers, Market Share & Forecasts (including Starlink subscribers by country)

5G NTN: The Next Generation of Satellite Connectivity

Regulatory Considerations

Evaluating the Impact of Satellite Broadband Connectivity in the Asia-Pacific

Future Prospects of Satellite Broadband and 5G NTN

Key Companies Mentioned

AST Space Mobile

Data Lake

Eutelsat

Globalstar

GW China

Hughes Communications

Inmarsat

IPStar

Kacific

KDDI

Kuiper

Lynk

Measat

NBN

OneWeb

Optus

PT&T

SpaceX

Spectra

Starlink

Telstra

Viasat

Vocus

Key Topics Covered:

1. The Race For The Last 5%

2. Satellite Internet Connectivity: An Overview

2.1 Satellite Internet Basics

2.2 Comparing LEO, MEO, and GEO Satellite Orbits

2.2.1 LEO and GEO Satellite Comparison

2.3 Satellite Frequency Bands

2.3.1 Ku-band

2.3.2 Ka-band

2.3.3 C-band

2.3.4 L-band

2.3.5 Other Satellite Bands

2.4 Satellite Broadband Providers Operators, 2023

3. 5G NTN: The Next Generation of Satellite Connectivity

3.1 5G NTN Overview

3.1.1 The Rationale Behind 5G NTN

3.1.2 Technical Aspects of 5G NTN

3.1.3 Potential Applications for 5G NTN

3.1.4 Challenges in Implementation

3.2 5G NTN Satellite Providers

4. Asia-Pacific Satellite Broadband Market Analysis, 2022-2030

4.1 Market Landscape of Satellite Broadband Subscribers, 2022

4.2 Asia-Pacific Satellite Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2022-2030

4.3 Overall Satellite Broadband Revenue Forecast, 2022-2030

4.4 Regulatory Challenges and Spectrum Allocation

5. Satellite Operators Profile

5.1 Starlink Profile

5.1.1 Starlink Satellite Launches per Year

5.1.2 Starlink Geopolitical Clout

5.1.3 Starlink Subscribers and Revenue Estimates

5.1.1 Starlink Partnerships in Asia-Pacific

5.2 Project Kuiper Profile

5.3 OneWeb/Eutelsat Profile

5.4 AST Space Mobile Profile

5.5 Lynk Profile

5.6 Other LEO Constellation Projects

5.6.1 China's Guo Wang (GW) Constellation

5.6.2 India Satellite Internet Key Players

5.6.3 Key Challenges and Considerations for New Entrants:

6. Evaluating the Impact of Satellite Broadband Connectivity in the Asia-Pacific

6.1 Socioeconomic Impact

6.2 Environmental Considerations

7. Future Prospects of Satellite Broadband and 5G NTN

7.1 Expanding Geographical Reach

7.2 Addressing Infrastructure Limitations

7.3 Enhancing Data Throughput and Latency

7.4 Facilitating the Internet of Things (IoT) and Edge Computing

7.5 Disaster Recovery and Emergency Services

8. Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hea50e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.