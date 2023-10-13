Global Space Industry Opportunities Report 20223: Space Tourism and Mining Ventures Capture the Imagination of Investors

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space as the Next Frontier" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an overview of the global space industry, highlighting key emerging trends, the competitive landscape, innovation and technology developments, opportunities, challenges, and future outlook. It explores the potential growth opportunities in space exploration and presents space as the next frontier for civilization.
The research categorizes ecosystem players into five groups: Government space agencies, private space companies, satellite manufacturers, launch providers, and ground station operators. This classification helps in understanding the various entities involved in the space industry.
The report delves into the megatrends that are expected to shape the space industry's future. These trends encompass a wide range of areas, from spacefaring and lunar exploration to advancements in satellite technology and space resources utilization. Understanding these megatrends is crucial for industry players looking to navigate the evolving space landscape.
Key challenges and opportunities for companies operating in the space industry are also discussed. As the industry evolves, there are both hurdles to overcome and opportunities to seize, including those related to space tourism, commercial spaceflight, space resources and mining, satellite broadcast, and ground station services.
The report concludes by providing insights into future game-changers, trends, and growth opportunities that will impact the space industry. This forward-looking perspective is valuable for stakeholders seeking to position themselves for success in the rapidly evolving space sector.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperative
- Why is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Mega Trend Universe: Overview
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Environment
- Mega Trend (MT) Universe: Space as the Next Frontier
- Key Findings
- Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success
3 Strategic Context
- Trend Opportunity Overview
- Top Emerging Mega Trends in the Global Space Industry
- Space Economy as a Significant Contributor to the Global Economy
- Emergence of Private Launch Providers
- Interplanetary Exploration and Colonization
- Increasing Commercialization of Space
- Emergence of New Spacefaring Nations
- Lunar Exploration and Development
- Planetary Defense
- Competitive Landscape and Key Players in the Space Industry
4 Innovation and Technology Landscape
- Emerging and Support Technologies Revolutionizing the Space Sector
- Impact of New Technologies in the Space Industry
5 Opportunities and Challenges
- Market Entry Strategies for New Players
- Challenges and Risks in the Space Industry
6 Industry Overview
- Global Space Industry Overview
- Global Space Industry Drivers
- Global Space Industry Restraints
- Industry Overview 1: Space Tourism and Commercial
- Industry Overview 2: Space Resources and Mining
- Industry Overview 3: Satellite Broadband
- Industry Overview 4: Ground Station Services
7 Future Outlook
- Future Game-changers in the Space Industry
- Future Trends Impacting the Space Industry
8 Trend Opportunity Analysis
- Trend Opportunity: Regional Exposure
- Trend Opportunity: Impact and Certainty Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Disruption Index
- Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score
- Trend Opportunity Growth Index
- Growth Attractiveness Score
9 Growth Opportunities Analysis
- Growth Opportunity 1: Commercial Spaceports for Space Tourism Services
- Growth Opportunity 2: Space Sustainability Rating
- Growth Opportunity 3: Space Debris Remediation
- Critical Success Factors for Growth
- Conclusion: The Way Forward
10 Appendix
